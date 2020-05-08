 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Burro Rito brines its chicken for twelve hours before grilling it over wood coals.EXPAND
Mark Antonation

What We're Craving for Takeout This Weekend

Mark Antonation | May 8, 2020 | 3:59pm
AA

Denver's stay-at-home order expires at midnight tonight (Friday, May 8), so you'll want to ease back into reality beyond your own living room with a takeout order to get you out of the house, if even for a few minutes. Fortunately, two new pop-ups from Larimer Street favorites and the return of a Colfax Avenue eatery have just what you need — in the form of burritos, pie and Chinese cuisine. Just don't forget your mask — it's the law!

Burro Rito's Atun Rito combines the best of Fish N Beer and Tacos Tequila Whiskey.EXPAND
Mark Antonation

Burro Rito

3510 Larimer Street
303-248-3497


Kevin Morrison, founder of Tacos Tequila Whiskey, closed his seafood restaurant Fish N Beer at the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown, but for the next two weeks he'll be using the space as a burrito takeout joint. Wood-grilled meats and veggies are the stars of the hefty Pinche Pollo Rito, stuffed with marinated chicken, chicharron pinto beans seasoned rice, jack cheese and pico de gallo; the Steak Rito, with grilled sirloin, frijoles negros con carne, chimichurri, cheese and rice; and the Socal Rito, loaded with sirloin, French fries, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and pico. Our favorite though, is the Atun Rito, an unusual burrito made with seared ahi tuna, ponzu sauce, rice, black beans, chipotle mayo and tobiko (fish roe that pop with each bite). They all come wrapped in Raquelitas red chile tortillas. The kitchen is firing up the grill from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday from now until May 21, with breakfast burritos and Coda coffee available from 8 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays. For every burrito sold, Morrison is donating a burrito to frontline health-care workers. See the Burro Rito website for a complete menu, then call when you're ready to order.

These aren't pizza pies, but you can buy them at an Italian restaurant.EXPAND
These aren't pizza pies, but you can buy them at an Italian restaurant.
Courtesy of Il Posto

Il Posto's Pop-Up Pie Shoppe

2601 Larimer Street
303-394-0100


You wouldn't normally call an Italian restaurant to order pie, unless you're talking pizza. But these aren't normal times, so Il Posto's pastry chef, Lester Dixon, is baking up a variety of all-American pies for all (except those weirdos who for some reason prefer cake). Fillings include apple streusel, strawberry rhubarb, pecan, peach and chocolate cream, for $25 each, and you can order them on Il Posto's online store, over the phone or even by just stopping by for a takeout order.

Shacha barbecue ribs are back!EXPAND
Shacha barbecue ribs are back!
Mark Antonation

Q House

3421 East Colfax Avenue
720-729-8887


One of Denver's best Chinese restaurants — the proof is a James Beard Award nomination in 2019 — reopened  for takeout orders this week, so this weekend is a great time to put Q House back on your regular rotation. Visit the restaurant's Facebook page for the most current menu, then call between 12:30 and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday to order, pay and schedule your pick-up between 4 and 8 p.m. the same day. The restaurant says it will also try to accomodate call-in orders between 4 and 8 p.m. if you miss the daytime window. The fiery Chong Qing fried chicken chicken or shacha barbecue ribs are sure bets, but the warm sesame noodles are a rare treat we'll be adding to our order. 

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

