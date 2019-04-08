 


The sun has set on Morning Collective.
Danielle Lirette

Morning Collective Serves Its Last Breakfast on South Broadway

Mark Antonation | April 8, 2019 | 2:30pm
AA

As hard as it may be to fathom in a brunch-loving town that spawned the likes of Snooze and Sassafras, Morning Collective has shuttered at 2160 South Broadway, almost two years to the day after it opened.

The restaurant posted this message on its Facebook page early April 8:

Morning Collective is closed. We want to thank all of our wonderful neighbors and friends for supporting us over the last two years. We are grateful for your support and are excited to bring you something new in May...keep an eye out!

The a.m. eatery occupied a converted convenience store in the Rosedale neighborhood, along a stretch of South Broadway that has seen a recent surge in restaurant and bar openings. Morning Collective served stuffed pancakes and French toast, along with healthy breakfast options, next door to Taste of Thailand and just a few doors down from the Post Brewing Company.

Other recent openings in the area include the Brutal Poodle and Turtle Boat on Broadway, and Lucile's, Devour the 303 and Birdcall on East Evans Avenue. 

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

