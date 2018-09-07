Broncos Lineman Jared Veldheer Teams With Great Divide For GABF Beer

The Denver Broncos season opener is only two days away, and offensive lineman Jared Veldheer has a lot on his mind. How will his ankle hold up in his twelfth season in the NFL? How will the Seattle Seahawks defenders try to come at him this Sunday? Will he be able to protect new quarterback Case Keenum? Oh, and what Denver craft brewery should he hit next week when practice is over?

Veldheer, who joined the Broncos last spring after nine years with the Arizona Cardinals and the Oakland Raiders, is a bit of a beer nerd — well, maybe more than a bit — and an award-winning homebrewer. A few weeks ago, Great Divide Brewing cooked up one of his recipes, for a pale ale called Demon Horse #66, and entered it into the pro-am category at the Great American Beer Festival.

The brewery will tap the first keg of that beer today (Friday, September 7) at 5 p.m., at its Barrel Bar location in the River North Art District, and Veldheer, noticeable at six-foot-eight-inches tall, will on hand from 5 to 7 p.m.