 Denver Bus Route 6 Traverses Neighborhood Staples and Newcomers | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Recommended

Bus It: Route 6 Traverses Neighborhood Staples and Newcomers

RTD is free through the end of August, so take bus route 6 to eat and drink at stops like the classic piano bar Charlie Brown's and the Parkside Eatery food hall in Aurora.
August 14, 2023
Take route 6 for a bagel run at Moe's.
Take route 6 for a bagel run at Moe's. Kristin Pazulski
Share this:
Through the end of August, riders can take any bus and light rail line for free thanks to RTD's Zero Fare for Better Air program. Many of the routes traverse some of the city's best areas for eating and drinking, so we're breaking down some highlights. This week, take a ride on the route 6 bus.
Route details: The 6 runs every ten to sixty minutes, depending on the time of day, from Auraria Campus to Aurora. See the full schedule for the 6.

Neighborhoods: Auraria, Downtown, Cap Hill, Speer, Congress Park, Montclair, Lowry, Aurora

Where to eat and drink: Route 6 offers an interesting tour of both older neighborhoods like Capitol Hill and Congress Park and newer developments like Lowry.

From downtown, the bus passes a number of notable bars on and near Grant Avenue. Vesper Lounge at the Grant Street and 8th Avenue stop is a neighborhood bar with the motto, "No Anger." It's owned by the Bonanno Concepts group and serves a selection of Mediterranean fare, burgers and fries. On the same block is another Bonanno bar, Salita, which opened in January and employs many of the former staffers from the group's now-closed Larimer Square speakeasy, Green Russell. Salita serves as both a cafe and bar, opening at 7 a.m. daily with coffee, pastries and torch-fired breakfast burritos available 2 p.m. before it reopens at 5 p.m. for cocktail service with light snacks.

Charlie Brown's Bar & Grill at Grant and 10th has served Denver for ninety years. The dark, wood-filled interior suggests a high-end pub, but the staff, guests and food menu are all friendly and approachable, plus there's a lively piano sing along every night at 6:30 p.m.
click to enlarge the front door of a bar
Bonanno Concepts opened Salita in January.
Kristin Pazulski
Breakfast and coffee joints dot the early part of the route 6 ride. City O' City, which is a block from Grant Street and 14th Avenue, offers vegetarian fare and a full bar along with a robust coffee and tea menu. If you get off the Pennsylvania stop on Sixth Avenue, you can walk to both Lil Coffee Shop and Moe's Broadway Bagels, a local chain with a fun hippie vibe and tasty bagel sandwiches. Pablo's Coffee has a wifi-free cafe at the Washington stop, while Novo Coffee, which has been roasting since 2002 and opened its first cafe in 2005, can be found at Williams.

If you're in a car and not bussing it, Buzz Cafe at the Corona Street stop has a drive through, or you can walk inside and grab a seat at one of the small tables that are ideal for solo patrons. There are also larger tables outside if you're meeting friends. The cafe serves a long breakfast menu of cafe fare like bagels with cream cheese, burritos, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, quiche, breads, pastries and more, as well as a small selection of made-to-order lunch sandwiches.

There are also many upscale eateries along route 6. On Sixth Avenue, the bus stops at Lafayette, where chef Alex Seidel's Fruition has operated for sixteen years. It has a reputation as a place to celebrate special occasions, but it's also approachable enough to be in your regular rotation.

At Sixth and Corona, Table 6, which is now under the ownership of general manager Amanda Davis and chef Aniedra Nichols, offers fine dining-style comfort food.

There are also three very different Italian places along Sixth: Angelo's Taverna (Washington stop) is known for its $1 raw oyster daily happy hour; Odyssey (Pennsylvania) serves classic Italian fare in a funky Victorian home with a front patio; and Barolo Grill (Milwaukee) offers the white table cloth experience compete with one of the best wine programs around.
click to enlarge green sauce on a plate with meat, cheese and bread
The burrata at Satchel's.
Kristin Pazulski
A highlight along the route is Satchel's on 6th, off the Williams Street stop. After five years in Park Hill, this family-owned business moved to Sixth Avenue twelve years ago. Although the menu is creative and seasonal with a fine dining presentation, the atmosphere is low key. Neighbors bring in records for donation and the playlist includes jazz early in the night leading to funkier selections as the night goes on. The plates and furniture are mismatched — your wine refill could be served in a carafe or an 8-ounce jelly jar — and the menu is short, with a selection of entrees and appetizers. The current offerings include burrata with grilled peaches; ricotta and pepper jam stuffed squash blossoms; oysters; shrimp-scallop-crab cakes; and a classic flat iron steak.

As the bus heads to Aurora, it passes a number of restaurants in strip malls and small commercial corners. Hop off at the Havana Street and Peoria Street stops where you'll find a number of Asian and Mexican eateries among the chains.

Near the end of the line, at Sable Boulevard and Alameda Avenue, Parkside Eatery is a small food hall that debuted last summer. Along with the central bar, it has space for five food concepts. Three are currently open: Lucky Bird, a local chain that serves all things chicken including wraps, sandwiches, salads and tenders; Gina's Kitchen, which has a gluten free menu of sandwiches on millet oat bread, French fries, salads, soups and pastries; and Taco Choi, which started as a food truck and specializes in a Korean spin on tacos. Opening soon is Gere Coffee & Ice Cream.

Bonus Stops: Along with nearby restaurants, the route's Lowry stops offer access to Lowry Sports Complex, which has picnic spots, tennis and basketball courts, a walking/biking path and a playground; Great Lawn Park, with a walking/biking trail and lake; and Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Kristin Pazulski
Kristin Pazulski has been a renaissance faire wench, a reporter, an espresso-shot slinger, the editor of a newspaper for the homeless: The Denver VOICE, and a grant writer. She now works in philanthropy, as well as a freelance writer covering Denver's restaurant scene, mainly in Five Points, Whittier, and RiNo. She also writes a little travel-from-home blog, started during the pandemic, visiting countries and lore via books.
Contact: Kristin Pazulski

Trending

Reader: What Restaurants Would You Like to See in Michelin Guide Colorado?

Comment of the Day

Reader: What Restaurants Would You Like to See in Michelin Guide Colorado?

By Westword Staff
Every Opening and Closing This Week, Including Shakeups on South Federal

Openings & Closings

Every Opening and Closing This Week, Including Shakeups on South Federal

By Molly Martin
Hard Tea and Lemonade Are Having a Moment

Booze

Hard Tea and Lemonade Are Having a Moment

By Kristen Kuchar
Five Dishes to Try in Denver This Week

Social Sightings

Five Dishes to Try in Denver This Week

By Molly Martin
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation