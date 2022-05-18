The Denver Diner Sign Is Up for Grabs

In its newsletter, CityCast host Bree Davies writes:
Recently, City Cast Denver friend Todd M. of Morry’s Neon let us know that the Denver Diner’s neon sign is up for grabs!Anyone who meets the requirements and is interested in being the new owner of the Denver Diner sign can email [email protected] to be connected with Todd.
Like, you could own your very own piece of Mile High City history — buuut here’s what’s required if you wanna be the person who saves the sign:
Todd says he believes most of the neon is still intact, and prior to the sale of the building, the sign was operable.
- Be available to come get the sign in the next two-ish weeks.
- Have a trailer to transport it. (Measurements: 17 feet long, 7 feet high, and 30 inches wide. Our neon expert Todd estimates the sign weighs about 800 pounds!)
- Have a place to safely house the sign.
- Provide some kind of gift or compensation for the crane operator who will be kindly dismantling the sign (for free!) instead of throwing it in the landfill.