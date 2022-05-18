Support Us

The Denver Diner Sign Is Up for Grabs

May 18, 2022 10:48AM

You could own a piece of Denver history.
As reported by our partners at CityCast, the Denver Diner sign is available — with a few requirements to own the 800-pound piece of Mile High history that glowed on the corner of Speer Boulevard and West Colfax Avenue for thirty years before the eatery called it quits in early 2021. The site will soon be home to a Chase Bank (a far less tasty addition to the neighborhood).

In its newsletter, CityCast host Bree Davies writes:
Recently, City Cast Denver friend Todd M. of Morry’s Neon let us know that the Denver Diner’s neon sign is up for grabs!

Like, you could own your very own piece of Mile High City history — buuut here’s what’s required if you wanna be the person who saves the sign:
  • Be available to come get the sign in the next two-ish weeks.
  • Have a trailer to transport it. (Measurements: 17 feet long, 7 feet high, and 30 inches wide. Our neon expert Todd estimates the sign weighs about 800 pounds!)
  • Have a place to safely house the sign.
  • Provide some kind of gift or compensation for the crane operator who will be kindly dismantling the sign (for free!) instead of throwing it in the landfill.
Todd says he believes most of the neon is still intact, and prior to the sale of the building, the sign was operable.
Anyone who meets the requirements and is interested in being the new owner of the Denver Diner sign can email [email protected] to be connected with Todd.
