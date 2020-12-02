Red Alert: Denver Expands Alcohol Sale and Delivery Hours

Another day, another public-health order that changes the rules at Denver restaurants.
Although the City and County of Denver remains at Level Red on the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment COVID-19 dial, which means that all indoor dining at restaurants is temporarily off-limits and last call for alcohol service for diners seated outdoors remains 8 p.m., a few of the rules have been loosened.
For starters, if you're sitting outdoors (in a party that's all from the same household, of course), you can consume alcohol until 10 p.m. — if you were smart enough to get plenty of extra drinks before last call two hours earlier.
Alcohol takeout and curbside service at restaurants and bars also ends at 10 p.m. — although alcohol delivery from restaurants and bars can now continue until 2 a.m.
Meanwhile, liquor store sales and delivery can now run until midnight.
Any questions? Try the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment.
And drink up!
