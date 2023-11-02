Cheap Drinks and Damn Good Pizza Make for an Ideal First Date on Colfax

Whether you met someone online or you finally asked your crush out, picking the ideal first date is important. You don't want to find yourself stuck on a hike in the foothills with a dud, or committed to a long meal with no chance for an early escape. Westword contributor Kristin Pazulski is currently wading in the Denver dating pool, and she's sharing her favorite spots to get to know a potential love interest. First up, a Colfax double-header.
The itinerary: Good Bread and PS Lounge, both located at Madison Street and East Colfax Avenue
The gist: A date that makes you look like a food-scene insider — with the bonus of some freebies
Pro tip: Bring cash. You're gonna need it at PS Lounge.
PS Lounge is a budget-friendly place for drinks, so it's a low-risk option to see if you want to commit to dinner. Whether or not your companion proves to be a bust early, you can head across the street to continue the date, or partake in a solo carb fix at your next stop: Good Bread (1515 Madison Street), a bakery by day and a pizzeria by night — well, some nights.
Good Bread hosts reservation-only pizza nights from 5 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday and Friday. Snagging a seat here used to take careful planning — you'd have to look for the announcement on Instagram and send a DM during certain hours, and the seats usually went fast. Thankfully, Good Bread recently launched an online reservation system, though you're still going to have plan ahead a bit, as reservations often fill up.
Guests cozy up to their pizza in a pub-like room that feels dark and intimate despite the big windows. There are a dozen closely tucked tables (last-minute diners can possibly grab a patio table in good weather, but a good date deserves a reservation). Co-owner Gabby Yezbick says that Good Bread is looking to expand its hours and possibly its dining room in the near future, but for now, a Good Bread pizza date feels pretty exclusive, making it a special experience with casual vibes.
Good Bread hosts pizza nights from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. For more information and make a reservation at goodbreaddenver.com. PS Lounge is open from 3 p.m. to midnight Sunday through Tuesday, 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. Wednesday and 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. For more information, visit its Facebook page.