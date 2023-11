Cheap Drinks and Damn Good Pizza Make for an Ideal First Date on Colfax

click to enlarge PS Lounge is a Colfax classic. Scott Lentz

A round pie with cupping pepperoni and Calabrese salami. Kristin Pazulski

Westword Good Bread and PS Lounge , both located at Madison Street and East Colfax AvenueA date that makes you look like a food-scene insider — with the bonus of some freebiesBring cash. You're gonna need it at PS Lounge.Start your night at PS Lounge. Located at 3426 East Colfax, this cash-only Colfax classic has been open since the 1980s. The interior looks like your grandmother's basement — and that's a compliment. It's has a charmingly low-key, wood paneled interior and friendly bartenders — as long as you aren't an ass, making for an ideal way to get a read on how your date behaves. The highlight is that everyone who walks in gets to take part in a 25-year-long tradition: a free shot (usually an Alabama Slammer). Plus, every woman that visits is gifted a rose.PS Lounge is a budget-friendly place for drinks, so it's a low-risk option to see if you want to commit to dinner. Whether or not your companion proves to be a bust early, you can head across the street to continue the date, or partake in a solo carb fix at your next stop: Good Bread (1515 Madison Street), a bakery by day and a pizzeria by night — well, some nights.Good Bread hosts reservation-only pizza nights from 5 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday and Friday. Snagging a seat here used to take careful planning — you'd have to look for the announcement on Instagram and send a DM during certain hours, and the seats usually went fast. Thankfully, Good Bread recently launched an online reservation system , though you're still going to have plan ahead a bit, as reservations often fill up.But it's well worth the effort, because this pizza is some of the best in town. The limited menu usually has four round fifteen-inch pies priced around $20 each as well as two thicker pizzas, served by the squared slice for $8. Diners can add sides of ranch or hot honey for $1. The menu also includes garlic knots and a heaping sharable salad, a small selection of canned or bottled beer, and a surprisingly solid wine list, curated by co-owner Oliver Miller-Finkel, a level-one sommelier.Guests cozy up to their pizza in a pub-like room that feels dark and intimate despite the big windows. There are a dozen closely tucked tables (last-minute diners can possibly grab a patio table in good weather, but a good date deserves a reservation). Co-owner Gabby Yezbick says that Good Bread is looking to expand its hours and possibly its dining room in the near future, but for now, a Good Bread pizza date feels pretty exclusive, making it a special experience with casual vibes.