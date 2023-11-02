 Denver First Date Idea: Good Bread and PS Lounge on Colfax | Westword
Cheap Drinks and Damn Good Pizza Make for an Ideal First Date on Colfax

This date-night itinerary will make you look like a food-scene insider — with the bonus of some freebies. Plus, it's budget-friendly.
November 2, 2023
Good Bread's seasonal fall pie with butternut squash, ricotta, kale and balsamic vinaigrette.
Good Bread's seasonal fall pie with butternut squash, ricotta, kale and balsamic vinaigrette. Kristin Pazulski
Whether you met someone online or you finally asked your crush out, picking the ideal first date is important. You don't want to find yourself stuck on a hike in the foothills with a dud, or committed to a long meal with no chance for an early escape. Westword contributor Kristin Pazulski is currently wading in the Denver dating pool, and she's sharing her favorite spots to get to know a potential love interest. First up, a Colfax double-header.

The itinerary: Good Bread and PS Lounge, both located at Madison Street and East Colfax Avenue

The gist: A date that makes you look like a food-scene insider — with the bonus of some freebies

Pro tip: Bring cash. You're gonna need it at PS Lounge.
PS Lounge is a Colfax classic.
Start your night at PS Lounge. Located at 3426 East Colfax, this cash-only Colfax classic has been open since the 1980s. The interior looks like your grandmother's basement — and that's a compliment. It's has a charmingly low-key, wood paneled interior and friendly bartenders — as long as you aren't an ass, making for an ideal way to get a read on how your date behaves. The highlight is that everyone who walks in gets to take part in a 25-year-long tradition: a free shot (usually an Alabama Slammer). Plus, every woman that visits is gifted a rose.

PS Lounge is a budget-friendly place for drinks, so it's a low-risk option to see if you want to commit to dinner. Whether or not your companion proves to be a bust early, you can head across the street to continue the date, or partake in a solo carb fix at your next stop: Good Bread (1515 Madison Street), a bakery by day and a pizzeria by night — well, some nights.

Good Bread hosts reservation-only pizza nights from 5 to 7:30 p.m. every Thursday and Friday. Snagging a seat here used to take careful planning — you'd have to look for the announcement on Instagram and send a DM during certain hours, and the seats usually went fast. Thankfully, Good Bread recently launched an online reservation system, though you're still going to have plan ahead a bit, as reservations often fill up.
A round pie with cupping pepperoni and Calabrese salami.
But it's well worth the effort, because this pizza is some of the best in town. The limited menu usually has four round fifteen-inch pies priced around $20 each as well as two thicker pizzas, served by the squared slice for $8. Diners can add sides of ranch or hot honey for $1. The menu also includes garlic knots and a heaping sharable salad, a small selection of canned or bottled beer, and a surprisingly solid wine list, curated by co-owner Oliver Miller-Finkel, a level-one sommelier.

Guests cozy up to their pizza in a pub-like room that feels dark and intimate despite the big windows. There are a dozen closely tucked tables (last-minute diners can possibly grab a patio table in good weather, but a good date deserves a reservation). Co-owner Gabby Yezbick says that Good Bread is looking to expand its hours and possibly its dining room in the near future, but for now, a Good Bread pizza date feels pretty exclusive, making it a special experience with casual vibes.  

Good Bread hosts pizza nights from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. For more information and make a  reservation at goodbreaddenver.com. PS Lounge is open from 3 p.m. to midnight Sunday through Tuesday, 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. Wednesday and 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. For more information, visit its Facebook page.
Kristin Pazulski
Kristin Pazulski has been a renaissance faire wench, a reporter, an espresso-shot slinger, the editor of a newspaper for the homeless: The Denver VOICE, and a grant writer. She now works in philanthropy, as well as a freelance writer covering Denver's restaurant scene, mainly in Five Points, Whittier, and RiNo. She also writes a little travel-from-home blog, started during the pandemic, visiting countries and lore via books.
Contact: Kristin Pazulski

