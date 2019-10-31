West End Tap House Goes Beyond the Usual Sports Bar Fare

The West End Tap House, amid a sea of other Tennyson Street restaurants, bars, boutiques and even a cat café, is a little more upscale than your standard neighborhood bar, but that's what the Berkeley neighborhood is about these days. But the tap house isn't a pretentious or trendy spot that's going to be gone within a year; it has been holding things down for the last six years and welcomes a solid neighborhood crowd.

Owners Steve Waldo, Bob Armstrong and Kurt Von Reiter treat both staff and customers like family, whether they're pouring drinks for the late-night party crowd bar-hopping down Tennyson, or catering to regulars on quiet weeknights. When a friend and I came by on a football Sunday, Broncos fans in the house were numerous, but the small place was filled with a varied mix of folks: a family with young kids eating lunch by one of the garage windows, a line of old timers at the bar, a few young couples and bro groups of many sports affiliations.

EXPAND Fries come with many dipping sauce options at West End Tap House, including spicy maple aioli, basil ranch, and sriracha lime. Sarah McGill

The menu here takes its cues from Denver's thriving restaurant scene as well as from the classics of the bar-snack canon, so you can choose from from burgers and fries with fancy twists, wagyu beef cheesesteaks, tuna tartare, elk chili and entree-sized salads, for example. You really can't go wrong; the West End earned our award for Best Sports Bar for Food and Drink this year.

The mac and cheese, funnel cake fries and Belgian fries are all house specialties. But I had heard good things about the Brussels sprouts with bacon, so we started with those and then added the Belgian fries, which come with two picks — ours were roasted garlic aioli and sriracha lime — from a long list of dipping sauces. The large basket of tasty, crispy fries and plate of roasted Brussels sprouts formed just the right combination of semi-healthy and completely unhealthy vegetables (because fries count as veggies). To go along with the large-portioned apps, we took advantage of the $5 tequila deal and a hard seltzer on tap, which made us imagine maybe we still had a little summer left, despite the snowy October.

The Broncos game gave way to other teams, but the bulk of the West End crowd stayed put on the chilly Sunday. The bar was bright despite the cloudy day; large garage windows let in plenty of light, and the blond wood and pale tones of the place keep things from getting gloomy. The furnishings still look new and comfortable, and the whole place has attractive, "Colorado-style" trimmings (the same kind of DIY wood and steel decor so common in Denver), along with framed images of mountains, aspen trees and other Western art. The high ceiling undulates with cross-hatched designs in wood, adding visual interest.

EXPAND The ceiling at West End Tap House is a work of art. Sarah McGill

The place seemed to be staffed mostly by women in their twenties wearing Broncos gear, who served up Sundays specials including $5 Bloody Marys, mimosas and Cazadores tequila shots, $4 rotating beers of the day, $3 Tullamore Dew, $3 Coors Light, and $2.50 PBRs from noon to 6 p.m. Sometimes, when there's a big game going on, the kitchen will cook up regional food in honor of the teams playing, like specials on Chicago dogs for Chicago teams.

Beyond Sunday, Taco Tuesday is a big draw, with $6 fried tacos, $5 tequila shots and margaritas, $3 Imperial cans, and a $7 "Deer and a beer," otherwise known as a Jagermeister shot and a beer. Happy hour runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, and all night on Mondays, with $1 off Colorado spirits and craft cocktails, $4 wells, $2 domestic drafts, $1 off craft beers on tap and $5 glasses of the wine of the month.

After so many fries and drinks, it was time for a Sunday nap, although pulling ourselves away from the comfortable bar wasn't easy. For elevated bar grub, a diverse clientele, friendly service and Sunday sports vibe, the West End Tap House makes lingering on Tennyson a easy task.

The West End Tap House is located at 3945 Tennyson Street in Denver, and is open from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays, noon to 2 a.m. Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sundays. Visit the bar's website or call 303-433-4759 for more information.