Barricuda's Keeps Its Cool by Not Going LoDo in Capitol Hill

This week marks my thirteen-year anniversary of living in Denver. So it seemed appropriate that almost by coincidence, I found myself at Barricuda's, a neighborhood bar that's been part of the city, unlike so many others, longer than me. When my roomie-to-be at the time and I were first looking for a place to live in Denver, we needed something cheap, so our options were almost exclusively basement apartments. We spent a lot of time attempting to secure one just up the block from Barricuda's, and hung out in the now-closed Whole Foods building just across the street (which was a Sunflower Market at the time) reading over actual print newspaper ads for rentals. We never did manage to find a place in Capitol Hill, instead opting for a cheaper and more spacious basement spot near Cheesman Park. But it was in those early days of my tenure here that I first experienced Barricuda's.

The bar seemed to be nearly the same as I remembered; there was a fresh coat of paint, faux hardwood floors installed a few years ago and some new touchscreen jukeboxes, but otherwise the surroundings were comfortingly familiar. One staff member, who has worked at Barricuda's for a dozen years, joked that his employer "hadn't gone all LoDo," referencing the extreme bar makeover down the street at the Park Tavern.

Sandwiched between Wokano Asian Bistro and a dry cleaner in a small strip mall, Barricuda's doesn't have much space in which to go LoDo, whether that means building a rooftop patio or simply getting too fancy for the regulars. Which is just fine with everyone here, from the eclectic staff to customers like the older blond woman we struck up a conversation with as she polished off a pitcher of beer, an all-day, every-day special for $8, as long as you stick to Bud Light or PBR.