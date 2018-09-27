Neighborhood Bars: The Crimson & Gold Tavern Adds Color to DU

There are plenty of bars near the University of Denver, but perhaps none that quite so thoroughly embrace the theme of DU Pioneer athletics as the Crimson & Gold Tavern at 2017 South University Boulevard. The entire establishment is covered in crimson and gold paint and sports memorabilia from the college. From murals outside to vintage posters inside to signed jerseys hanging on display, it's pretty much all about college sports, and DU in particular, in this open, inviting space.

I popped in to meet a friend and share some drinks on a Saturday afternoon and was pleasantly surprised by the bar, which had been a hole-in-the-wall Mediterranean joint called the Pita Jungle when I was a student at DU, though I haven't been back since the change. After the Pita Jungle, it was the short-lived Aroma Cafe, and then got a complete makeover before being opened in 2010 as the Crimson & Gold by the Caldwell family, folks familiar with the DU bar scene and also owners of Brooklyn's downtown. The remodel turned out great; by taking down walls and uncovering brick, the Caldwells created an open layout with lots of windows and light. The addition of the back patio was also welcome.

The tavern is now owned and operated by Chris Potter, but the theme and vibe of the bar have remained the same since he took over. It's a college bar in a college neighborhood, perfect for pre- or post-game snacks and drinks, but also nice enough to attract the middle-aged crowd from the upscale Washington Park and University Park neighborhoods. On this particular Saturday, there were a few college kids watching NCAA football games at the bar, and a healthy smattering of older couples eating appetizers at the booths and tables placed throughout the spacious main room. The back patio was fairly quiet, but a small group of college-aged girls was gradually gaining steam and numbers out there. Nobody was playing any of the bar games, despite the fact that there were two Skee-Ball machines, a Golden Tee game and a nice pool table at the ready.