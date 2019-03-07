Neighborhood Bars: Hoffbrau Colorado Rocks the Westminster Strip-Mall Scene

Years had passed since I last visited Hoffbrau Colorado, the Westminster institution for food, drinks and music. So I decided to do what any sensible person would do: take a trip to the northwest suburbs with a friend to show her the joys of the Hoffbrau.

It was a Saturday afternoon wearing into evening, and my friend was surprised to see that the bar is located in a strip mall, off West 92nd Avenue and Wadsworth Boulevard. The massive space was once a Media Play, which you may remember from back in the early 2000s, when the thing to do was shop for CDs and DVDs at one of these overwhelmingly large and shiny stores. The space is actually a "new" location for the Hoffbrau, if you count a move in 2014 as recent. The move wasn't far, just a few blocks north and across Wadsworth from the old location at 7699 West 88th Avenue, which was also a large space in a shopping center but only had capacity for 300 people, not 500.

Prior to the move, the Brau had been open 28 years, so it's now in its 33rd year of operation, though ownership has changed a few times. The current building is huge, with a full kitchen, many booths and tables by the entrance, a long rectangular bar with seating on all sides, four pool tables, shuffleboard, several dart boards and another seating area in the back of the expansive main room. Behind a movable wall is yet another section that contains a stage for live music and a smaller back bar in the corner, as well as plenty of tables for private parties.