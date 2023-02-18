Navigation
Every Opening and Closing This Week, Including the Debut of D Bar's New Central Park Location

February 18, 2023 7:19AM

D Bar's new cafe and bakery is now open in Central Park.
D Bar/Instagram
There was lots of action on the Denver dining scene this week, with a couple of closings and some major openings, including several comebacks.

While one Central Park bar just shuttered, the neighborhood welcomed a new addition this week: Next door to the now vacant space, D Bar debuted its second location, a cafe and bakery that is fully stocked with sweet treats. But after eighteen years, Casey's Bistro and Pub closed its doors on East 29th Avenue, posting this note on its website: "We have been unable to come to an agreement with the new landlords. We are busy looking for a new location and look forward to welcoming you back to our magic pub down the road."

Also on the move is La Fillette, which has shut down its space on East Eighth Avenue as it prepares to move into the former home of the Garlic Knot at 6217 East 14th Avenue.

Three eateries made comebacks this week. After closing its longtime location on Larimer Square on January 1, Bistro Vendôme debuted its new digs in Park Hill.

Nearly one year after it was forced to shut down on East Colfax, the chocolate-centric restaurant Chocolate Lab has returned; its new space in Hilltop is equipped with a kitchen that is three times larger than its previous setup.

And ice cream shop Smith + Canon, which also closed a location on Colfax, is now located at Colorado Mills.

There's a new bar in RiNo: Major Tom is a speakeasy-style watering hole from the team behind the tasting menu concept Beckon. And a spot for Mexican eats opened in Elyria Swansea: Tacos el Huequito.

In other openings and closings news:

Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened and closed this week.
It took nearly one year for Phil Simonson to find and open Chocolate Lab's new location.
Molly Martin
Restaurants and bars opening this week:*

Bistro Vendôme, 2267 Kearney Street
Chocolate Lab,5575 East 3rd Avenue
D Bar Central Park, 7302 East 29th Avenue
Major Tom, 2845 Larimer Street
Smith + Canon, 14500 West Colfax Avenue, Lakewood
Tacos el Huequito, 2111 East 48th Avenue

Restaurants and bars closing this week:*

La Fillette Bakery (moving to a new location), 4416 East Eighth Avenue
Casey's Pub, 7301 East 29th Avenue

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor.
