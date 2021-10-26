Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Denver's Outdoor Dining Program Will Become Permanent

October 26, 2021 3:18PM

Breweries and restaurants have set up outdoor seating on Larimer Street.
Breweries and restaurants have set up outdoor seating on Larimer Street. Sarah Voelkel
Tents, tables and even fishing huts have become common sights outside Denver restaurants, bars and breweries since shortly after the pandemic began and indoor dining closed across Colorado in March 2020. That May, the city launched a temporary outdoor dining program that allowed many Denver eateries to expand seating into parking lots, onto sidewalks and in streets, as well as other public spaces adjacent to their buildings.

The additional space helped to offset the pandemic-related capacity restrictions that were in place for much of the past nineteen months, but even after those restrictions were lifted, outdoor seating remained popular among owners and operators as well as guests. To date, 373 Denver bars and restaurants have participated in the program.

In September 2020, the program was extended through October 31 of this year. With that deadline looming and cold weather moving in, Mayor Michael Hancock revealed on October 26 that the program will become permanent. At Hancock's announcement at the outdoor space by Daughter Thai Kitchen & Bar at 1700 Platte Street, the mayor was joined by a group of Denver restaurateurs, the Colorado Restaurant Association and representatives of other agencies.

The permanent program will launch next October, and the current temporary program will remain in place until then. Restaurants and bars whose approval for additional outdoor seating was set to expire on October 31 can now apply for an extension through January 31, 2022 — and so far, over 100 have.

Related Stories

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us


Under the current guidelines, establishments must request permit approval from Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure for use of public right-of-way quarterly — but as the permanent program is developed, the goal is to transition to an annual process. A $50 fee for temporary outdoor dining permits, due each quarterly renewal period, will also be added beginning this month.

“The restaurant industry has been disproportionately impacted by this pandemic, and the outdoor dining program provided them a little bit of relief to help them keep their doors open and their workers employed,” Hancock said at the announcement. “We’re looking forward to making our outdoor dining program a permanent part of the Denver experience and supporting a sustainable economic recovery for our local restaurants, their employees and the communities they’re a part of.”
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation