Reader: What Will I Do Without Enzo's End? Best Pizza in Denver!

But now he's ready for a change, so Enzo's will close after June 30. "I'm just looking to do some new things and go on some adventures," Puma says. First, though, he's looking for someone who might want to take over the month-to-month lease from Pete Siahamis, who owns PS Lounge and the building that hosts both that legendary saloon and Enzo's.
In a Facebook comment on a post announcing the imminent closure of Enzo's, Puma asks: "Is $20,000 (less than six weeks revenue) too much to ask for the brand, trade name, menus, recipes, phone number, domain registry, goodwill etc? ... Who is young, enthusiastic and savvy?"
In their comments on the Westword Facebook post of the news, savvy readers praise the pizza...and wonder what $20,000 buys you, exactly. Says Tina:
Best true Chicago-style pizza in Denver. Tavern-style cracker crust!Jon ups the ante:
Best pizza in the city.Adds Bob:
Came here to say this. Being from Chicago, having lived in NYC and been to New Haven many times, I’m a picky pizza person. We lived at Sixth and Adams after moving from Chicago, and I felt lucky to finally find Enzo’s. I said it in 2007 and still feel the same today….best pizza in Denver.Agrees Jane:
What will I do without the pizza at Enzo's End? Best in Denver! Someone needs to take it over from the owner.Wonders Maggie:
He’s wanting to retire and sell the existing business with current recipes; $20k. Turnkey space? Access to the last five years of the books? Fair rent? Has me over here in full seriousness thinking about contacting him….Responds Andy:
I thought the same, but his post on Enzo's Facebook said equipment and location not included for that $20,000. You're essentially just buying the name and recipes.Concludes Alex:
If anyone knows how to negotiate, they could use the 20k and get everything form him with the kitchen and work out a deal. I would go talk to him tomorrow 'cause I live five minutes from there. bet you I could swing this deal.Have you been to Enzo's End? What do you think of the pizza? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].