Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in April 2019

April bought a bounty of international flavors to metro Denver, especially for noodle lovers. Gaku Ramen, a Japanese eatery from Burlington, Vermont, opened in Boulder, and Ramen Star kicked things off in Sunnyside. Urban Burma started serving Burmese cuisine inside the new Mango House location in Aurora, and Shi Miao Dao opened a branch of its Yunnanese rice noodle chain in Aurora, going with the English translation of its name: Ten Seconds. Beyond noodles, a new Turkish breakfast and lunch spot called Istanbul Cafe & Bakery opened in east Denver, and Venezuelan street-food expert Quiero Arepas launched its first brick-and-mortar joint.
Downtown saw a few new booze specialists debut, including Noble Riot, an irreverent wine bar; Rose and Thorn, a Cuban rum speakeasy; and the Welton Room, a cocktail bar with a penchant for liquid nitrogen. Overall, April has been the busiest month for restaurant and bar openings so far this year.
We lost a few favorites, though, including Lucky China, where you could slurp housemade noodles in your beef noodle soup; Bombay Clay Oven, which had been one of Denver's longest-running Indian restaurants; and Hinman's Bakery Cafe, although owner John Hinman says the wholesale side of the business is going strong, and you'll still be able to track down hand pies and other baked goods at farmers' markets this summer.
Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for April 2019:
Restaurants Opening in April*
5280 Provisions, 999 18th Street
Bumble Tea, 2260 East Colfax Avenue
Dazbog Coffee (inside the Wellington E. Webb Municipal Building), 201 West Colfax Avenue
Eat! Food & Drink, 520 Zang Street, Broomfield
East Fax Tap, 8001 East Colfax Avenue
Ethio Cafe, 7031 East Colfax Avenue
Gaku Ramen, 1119 13th Street, Boulder
Game Train, 2690 East County Line Road, Highlands Ranch
Glazed & Confuzed (inside Broadway Market), 950 Broadway
Great Divide Brewhouse and Kitchen, Denver International Airport, Concourse C
Istanbul Cafe & Bakery, 850 South Monaco Parkway
Ivy on 7th, 410 East Seventh Avenue
Jessie's Smokin' NOLA, 7422 South University Boulevard, Centennial
Le French, 4901 South Newport Street
Leo's Sports Bar & Billiards, 2525 Federal Boulevard
Menya Ramen & Poke, 2222 South Havana Street
Midici — The Neapolitan Pizza Company, 4920 South Newport Street
New Belgium Brewing Restaurant, Denver International Airport, Concourse B
Noble Riot, 1336 27th Street
Outpost Eatery, 7431 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree
Peak View Brewing Company, 9672 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village
Quiero Arepas, 1859 South Pearl Street
Ramen Star, 4044 Tejon Street
Rose & Thorn and Double Barrel Club, 1433 17th Street
Smith + Canon Ice Cream, 2260 East Colfax Avenue
Snooze, 7587 North Academy Boulevard, Colorado Springs
The Stateroom, inside the Buffalo Rose, 1119 Washington Avenue, Golden
Sushi Kai, 682 South Colorado Boulevard
Ten Seconds Yunnanese Rice Noodles, 2000 South Havana Street, Aurora
Thank Sool Pocha K Pub, 2222 South Havana Street
Urban Burma, 10180 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
Walia Creamery, 1119 Syracuse Street
Welton Room, 2590 Welton Street
Whole Sol, 1420 Pearl Street, Boulder
Restaurants Closing in April*
A Taste of Haiti, 2622 Welton Street
Bombay Clay Oven, 165 Steele Street
Comida (inside the Source), 3350 Brighton Boulevard
Hinman’s Bakery Cafe (wholesale bakery remains open), at 4850 East 39th Avenue
Lucky China, 2000 South Havana Street, Aurora
Morning Collective, 2160 South Broadway
The Palate Food + Wine, 5375 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village
Spatola Ristorante & Wine Bar, 3434 West 32nd Avenue
Thirsty Lion Cherry Creek, 201 Columbine Street
*Or earlier, and not previously reported.
There are many more openings (and some closings, of course) still to come in 2019.
What did we miss on this list for the year so far? Tell us in a comment or email cafe@westword.com.
