Restaurant Roll Call: Every Opening and Closing in April 2019

April bought a bounty of international flavors to metro Denver, especially for noodle lovers. Gaku Ramen, a Japanese eatery from Burlington, Vermont, opened in Boulder, and Ramen Star kicked things off in Sunnyside. Urban Burma started serving Burmese cuisine inside the new Mango House location in Aurora, and Shi Miao Dao opened a branch of its Yunnanese rice noodle chain in Aurora, going with the English translation of its name: Ten Seconds. Beyond noodles, a new Turkish breakfast and lunch spot called Istanbul Cafe & Bakery opened in east Denver, and Venezuelan street-food expert Quiero Arepas launched its first brick-and-mortar joint.

Downtown saw a few new booze specialists debut, including Noble Riot, an irreverent wine bar; Rose and Thorn, a Cuban rum speakeasy; and the Welton Room, a cocktail bar with a penchant for liquid nitrogen. Overall, April has been the busiest month for restaurant and bar openings so far this year.

We lost a few favorites, though, including Lucky China, where you could slurp housemade noodles in your beef noodle soup; Bombay Clay Oven, which had been one of Denver's longest-running Indian restaurants; and Hinman's Bakery Cafe, although owner John Hinman says the wholesale side of the business is going strong, and you'll still be able to track down hand pies and other baked goods at farmers' markets this summer.

Here's our complete list of restaurant and bar openings and closings for April 2019:

EXPAND Urban Burma is now serving Burmese cuisine on East Colfax Avenue in Aurora. Mark Antonation

Restaurants Opening in April*

5280 Provisions, 999 18th Street

Bumble Tea, 2260 East Colfax Avenue

Dazbog Coffee (inside the Wellington E. Webb Municipal Building), 201 West Colfax Avenue

Eat! Food & Drink, 520 Zang Street, Broomfield

East Fax Tap, 8001 East Colfax Avenue

Ethio Cafe, 7031 East Colfax Avenue

Gaku Ramen, 1119 13th Street, Boulder

Game Train, 2690 East County Line Road, Highlands Ranch

Glazed & Confuzed (inside Broadway Market), 950 Broadway

Great Divide Brewhouse and Kitchen, Denver International Airport, Concourse C

Istanbul Cafe & Bakery, 850 South Monaco Parkway

Ivy on 7th, 410 East Seventh Avenue

Jessie's Smokin' NOLA, 7422 South University Boulevard, Centennial

EXPAND French-Senegalese sisters Rougui and Aminata Dia have opened Le French. Mark Antonation

Le French, 4901 South Newport Street

Leo's Sports Bar & Billiards, 2525 Federal Boulevard

Menya Ramen & Poke, 2222 South Havana Street

Midici — The Neapolitan Pizza Company, 4920 South Newport Street

New Belgium Brewing Restaurant, Denver International Airport, Concourse B

Noble Riot, 1336 27th Street

Outpost Eatery, 7431 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree

Peak View Brewing Company, 9672 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village

Quiero Arepas, 1859 South Pearl Street

Ramen Star, 4044 Tejon Street

Rose & Thorn and Double Barrel Club, 1433 17th Street

Smith + Canon Ice Cream, 2260 East Colfax Avenue

Snooze, 7587 North Academy Boulevard, Colorado Springs

The Stateroom, inside the Buffalo Rose, 1119 Washington Avenue, Golden

Sushi Kai, 682 South Colorado Boulevard

Ten Seconds Yunnanese Rice Noodles, 2000 South Havana Street, Aurora

Thank Sool Pocha K Pub, 2222 South Havana Street

Urban Burma, 10180 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora

Walia Creamery, 1119 Syracuse Street

Welton Room, 2590 Welton Street

Whole Sol, 1420 Pearl Street, Boulder

EXPAND Lucky China is closed on Havana Street. Maureen Witten

Restaurants Closing in April*

A Taste of Haiti, 2622 Welton Street

Bombay Clay Oven, 165 Steele Street

Comida (inside the Source), 3350 Brighton Boulevard

Hinman’s Bakery Cafe (wholesale bakery remains open), at 4850 East 39th Avenue

Lucky China, 2000 South Havana Street, Aurora

Morning Collective, 2160 South Broadway

The Palate Food + Wine, 5375 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village

Spatola Ristorante & Wine Bar, 3434 West 32nd Avenue

Thirsty Lion Cherry Creek, 201 Columbine Street

*Or earlier, and not previously reported.

There are many more openings (and some closings, of course) still to come in 2019.

What did we miss on this list for the year so far? Tell us in a comment or email cafe@westword.com.