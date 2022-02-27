Reader: Skip the Fast-Food Franchises, Support Local!

In addition to popular chains like Halal Guys, In-N-Out, Shake Shack and, most recently, Whataburger (whose first Colorado location since the 1970s opened on February 23 in Colorado Springs), the Front Range will soon have outposts of everything from SkinnyFATS to PrimoHoagies.
And that's the one that has readers most excited, judging from their comments on the Westword Facebook post of the news. Says Gina:
Primo is coming to Denver. They know we’re in withdrawal out here.Adds Joe:
PrimoHoagies is pretty legit.Responds Kristen:
Primo! Best news! Maybe Wawa is next! I think a Primo/Rita’s combo would be great.Notes Jason:
Totally agree on the Primo/Rita's combo! Only thing better would be Wawa!Counters Kevin:
F the franchises. Support local!Replies Jay:
Most franchises are mom-and-pop operationsAnd Kelly concludes:
The market is oversaturated here with everything.Do you think the market is oversaturated? Or could Denver use a PrimoHoagie? A Wawa? And even with all of the area's ice cream spots, do we need a Rita's?
What other fast-food outfits would you like to see here? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]