Visit Denver Announces a Surprise Denver Restaurant Week in November

Surprise!

Visit Denver just announced a surprise, first-ever fall Denver Restaurant Week -- but then, this year has been full of surprises, all brought on by the unpleasant surprise of the coronavirus pandemic.

When it was introduced sixteen years ago, Denver Restaurant Week was designed to help eateries through a typically slow period in dining: late February and early March. Now, of course, restaurants are anticipating business getting cold, very cold, as winter descends and those impromptu patios that have expanded seating for the last several months begin to look a lot less attractive.

The fall Denver Restaurant Week, set for November 13 through November 22, is designed to heat up the dining scene with creative menus, offered both in-house and to-go.

“For the past sixteen years, we have been able to applaud the phenomenal growth of Denver’s culinary community with Denver Restaurant Week,” says Richard Scharf, president and CEO of Visit Denver, in announcing the additional event. “Now, it is time for the city to come together for this industry by dining out or taking out, so we have their hospitality, creativity and good food to enjoy for many years to come.”

The last Denver Restaurant Week ended on March 1, just four days before the first COVID-19 case was identified in Colorado. This fall DRW has the same goals as that event — to celebrate and showcase the Denver restaurant scene — with the additional mission of helping restaurants make it into the new year, and a more traditional Denver Restaurant Week.

"Restaurants play a vital role in Denver's communities — they make our city unique. And right now, they are navigating an unprecedented crisis,” says Sonia Riggs, president and CEO of Colorado Restaurant Association, in the same announcement. “If they're going to survive the winter, they need our support. We're grateful to Visit Denver for adding a surprise Denver Restaurant Week in November to kickstart driving customers into restaurants as the weather turns colder. We ask the public to consider what they'd lose if they lost their local restaurants, and to dine out and take out — during Denver Restaurant Week and then all winter long — to ensure that doesn't happen."

As with the standard DRW, this November version will offer special multi-course dinners at three price points: $25, $35 or $45.

Restaurants can sign up to participate starting Monday, October 5, at DenverRestaurantWeek.com. The restaurant and menu lineup will be announced on these same site October 26.