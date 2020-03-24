Service Industry Relief Efforts in Denver — and How You Can Help

Colorado restaurants and other food-service businesses are banding together to make sure industry workers are not left behind during the coronavirus crisis. With so many employees out of work because of the order to close all bars and restaurants to in-house customers, those laid off need help to make it through a difficult time.

Here are organizations and businesses stepping up to help out in whatever way they can:

Colorado Family Meal

The Colorado Bartenders Guild just launched Colorado Family Meal, which will provide up to three meals twice weekly for the next eight weeks for those who sign up for the program. Meals are being distributed every Wednesday and Saturday at the Wynkoop Brewing Company (1634 18th Street), where the food is being prepared and packaged with minimal interaction between the organizers and those picking up meals. Sponsors can send anywhere from $10 (which will pay for three meals) to $250 through the guild's sponsorship page at cobg.square.site, and service and hospitality industry members (you don't need to be a CoBG member) hungry for help can sign up for meals using a form on the Colorado Bartenders Guild Instagram account (@cobartenderguild).

Crush Pizza + Tap

Crush Pizza + Tap owner Jason McGovern implemented a pizza donation program that will give a free pizza to someone in need for every $25 gift card purchased by customers. You can call the restaurant at 720-619-3337 to order a gift card and pick it up at 1200 West 38th Avenue. His goal is to give away 100 pies; on Thursday, March 19, Crush delivered eight free pizzas and six pounds of mixed salad greens to residents of the Del Norte Veteran Apartments.

Denver Pizza Co.

Denver Pizza Co. is giving away thirty slices of pizza daily at each of its locations. Call ahead to let them know you’re coming in to participate in the “set a slice out” program, then stop by between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The team does ask that individuals who “truly need the help” accept the complimentary pizza, and will be limited to one slice per person. The two walk-up pizzerias are located at 309 West 11th Avenue (720-475-1471 and 908 Jersey Street (720-475-8601).

Feeding Colorado Heroes

Prim Communications, a public relations firm that represents many Front Range restaurants, has started Feeding Colorado Heroes, which will deliver meals to healthcare workers battling the spread of coronavirus. Feeding Colorado Heroes is taking donations that will be used to pay restaurants to prep meals for delivery to medical teams at ER and ICU locations, so hard-hit restaurants will benefit from the business while helping send food to hardworking medical professionals. A $100 donation will pay for enough food to serve twelve people, according to the organization; funds can be donated on the Feeding Colorado Heroes GoFundMe page. Restaurants wishing to sign up, and hospital administrators interested in receiving meals, can sign up at feedingcoloradoheroes@gmail.com. An online signup form is in the works, so keep an eye on the organization's Facebook page for updates.

Friends & Family Meal

Friends & Family is a nonprofit organization providing educational opportunities and health and wellness initiatives for food and beverage employees. The organization is setting up a Friends & Family Meal program

at Zeppelin Station (3501 Wazee Street) to provide 150 free pick-up meals twice a week from the food hall's vendors and other restaurants to newly unemployed bar and restaurant workers. Meal service is currently scheduled for noon to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays starting Mary 24 until May 7. Friends & Family is looking for sponsors to help fund the operation: Contact Kevin Galaba at kevin.galaba@gmail.com or Zeppelin Station at mevanger@zeppelinstation.com for details on how to donate. Those wishing to pick up food can text their order to 720-446-8731 before 5 p.m. the day before the scheduled pick-up day, with first and last name, former employer, phone number and current email address. The first 150 people will receive a text confirmation. Then pull up to the front entrance of Zeppelin Station, give your order confirmation number and your food will be brought to you curbside. Visit the Friends & Family Facebook page for details.

Fork Off Corona

Austin-based marketing firm Topograph created #ForkOffCorona as a way to provide relief, through the sale of T-shirts, for service-industry employees out of work because of the coronavirus crisis. Beginning Wednesday, March 25, Topograph will host a series of Facebook live interviews with chefs all over the country. In Colorado, Kevin Grossi of the Regional in Fort Collins, Paul C. Reilly of Beast & Bottle and Coperta in Denver, and Laura Greeney of Upslope Brewing Company in Boulder will unveil the Colorado #forkoffcorona shirts and the organizations that money from purchases will go toward. Visit the ForkOffCorona Facebook event page for more details. T-shirt sales begin on April 25 and will continue for several weeks, and live interviews will continue on Facebook through April 12.

Jubilee Roasting Co.

Jubilee Coffee is partnering with several local food businesses to provide meals and coffee for healthcare workers battling the spread of coronavirus. The coffee company (with locations at 1452 Kenton Street in Aurora and 1075 Park Avenue West in Denver) has set up an online store at jubileeroastingco.com/donations, where you can select coffee from Jubilee or food and beverage from Annette Scratch to Table, Third Culture Bakery, Stowaway and snack-bar company Patter Bar. If you just want to donate without specifying food, you can select the "Whatever is needed" option and Jubilee will use the money to evenly distribute a variety to locations in need. Right now, Jubilee is working with volunteers at the Anschutz Medical Campus to determine the best locations to deliver food to the least-served worker at the three hospitals located there. The first delivery is scheduled for Friday, March 27.

Keep Calm and Carry Out

Sage Restaurant Concepts has launched Keep Calm and Carry Out, which donates $1 for every carryout order to Feeding America, an organization helping local food banks respond to coronavirus. The program was initially implemented for Sage restaurants Urban Farmer, Kachina and the Corner Office (which have consolidated takeout and delivery services and are now serving all three menus from Kachina at 1890 Wazee Street from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday), but the company is enlisting other restaurants outside the group to help raise more money. So far, more than 100 restaurants have signed on; see the complete list on the Keep Calm and Carry out website, where restaurants can also find information about signing up.

Operation Family Meal

Avanti Food & Beverage and CHOW (Culinary Hospitality Outreach and Wellness) are partnering for Operation Family Meal, a nonprofit organization formed to help hospitality-industry hourly employees and their families by offering free prepared meals and mental health services. Meal pick-up is being offered from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday (social distancing will be enforced). The organization asks that you just bring a form of identification and proof of past restaurant/bar/hospitality employment. Meals will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until they run out. Current locations are at Avanti F&B, 3200 Pecos Street; Quiero Arepas, 1859 South Pearl Street; Olivia, 290 South Downing Street; Il Posto, 2601 Larimer Street; American Elm, 4132 West 38th Avenue; and Sloan's Tap & Burger (Sloan’s Lake), 1565 Raleigh Street. Visit the Operation Family Meal and CHOW websites for more details, and the group's Facebook event page for information on the meal pick-ups.

Postino WineCafe

Postino WineCafe, with locations at 2715 17th Street and 145 Broadway, is donating one meal to No Kid Hungry for every bruschetta board sold for takeout or delivery. The restaurant group is also saving tips from all curbside business to pass along to Postino team members currently not working.

Safta

Safta, the Israeli restaurant run by Alon and Emily Shaya at 3330 Brighton Boulevard inside the Source Hotel, has become a relief center in partnership with chef Edward Lee and the LEE Initiative. The new program will benefit restaurant workers who have been laid off or had a significant reduction in hours and/or pay. With the help of sponsor Maker’s Mark, Safta is offering food and supplies to industry folks in need, packing 250 to 300 to-go dinners each night on a first-come, first-served basis (with a limit of one meal per person). Safta will also have household and personal hygiene supplies on hand as they are available. The relief program will run alongside Safta’s existing pick-up and delivery offerings, including a range of family meal options, for paying consumers. Those orders can be placed at 720-408-2444, at hello@eatwithsafta.com or on the restaurant's website. The initiative will continue for two weeks or until it can no longer be financially supported. Food pick-up will be set up as a drive-through in the parking lot of the Source Hotel from 3 to 5 p.m. daily. Visit the @eatwithsafta, @alonshaya, @pomhospitality and @thesourcedenver Instagram pages for updates.

We will keep adding to the list as new programs pop up. Send information to cafe@westword.com.