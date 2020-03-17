Denver Restaurants and Bars Open for Takeout, Drive-Thru or Delivery

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, all restaurants and bars in Colorado are closed to the public — but they can continue to provide walk-up, drive-thru or delivery. And in an attempt to both keep their employees working and Coloradans eating, many spots are now offering such services.
For spots in Boulder county that are offering takeout and delivery, see our ever-changing post. Meanwhile, here are some eateries in metro Denver where you can still get grub, and how:
Acorn
3350 Brighton Boulevard
720-542-3721
denveracorn.com
Call the restaurant from to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m seven days per week to order takeout; Acorn expects to roll out a new to-go menu shortly.
The Bindery
1817 Central Street
303-993-2364
thebinderydenver.com
"We've always had great take-away options in our market for lunch, from salads to croissant sandwiches, baguettes, dips, and more," the Bindery says. "In light of providing the same great Bindery quality you've come to know and love during these uncertain times, we're expanding our Bindery Take Away program to include same-day breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner take away. Pick up at the market counter or we can bring it to you curbside." See the restaurant's online menus for details; call by 4 p.m. for dinner pickup or delivery.
Blue Pan Pizza
3930 West 32nd Avenue
720-456-7666
3509 East 12th Avenue
720-519-0944
bluepandenver.com
The pizzeria has waived its delivery charge indefinitely and is offering "no contact" pizza delivery with phone or online ordering; see its website for details. Co-owner Giles Flanagin says that he's giving his servers the opportunity to do deliveries to keep them on the payroll.
Broadway Roxy
554 South Broadway
720-456-7041
broadwayroxy.com
Get small plates from the space via carryout and curbside delivery. Stay tuned for updates on its Instagram page.
Bruto
1801 Blake Street
720-325-2195
brutodenver.com
Call the restaurant from 4 to 9 p.m. to order takeout or delivery.
Cart-Driver
2500 Larimer Street
303-292-3553
2239 West 30th Avenue
720-501-2264
cart-driver.com
Both Cart-Drivers will be offering phone orders with curbside pick-up; for details, go to Instagram pages @cart_driver and @cart_driver_lohi.
Choice Market
1770 Broadway
720-893-0090
1015 Osage Street
720-379-6343
choicemarket.co
Both locations offer takeout and delivery via Uber Eats; right now, save $5 on delivery orders over $20. Order on Choice's website. New hours are 7 a.m. to midnight daily (Broadway location) and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday (Osage location).
Copper Door Coffee Roasters
900 West First Avenue
720-638-0915
7581 East Academy Boulevard
720-432-1891
copperdoorcoffee.com
Call or order online for takeout orders, and visit @copperdoorcoffee for deals like coupon codes for free shipping.
The Corner Office
1401 Curtis Street
303-825-6500
thecornerofficedenver.com
Call the eatery from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. to order from its all-day menu (as listed on its website) for curbside pick-up.
D Bar Denver
494 East 19th Avenue
303-861-4710
dbardenver.com
Get sweet treats and more via takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery.
Earnest Hall
2915 West 44th Avenue
303-955-5580
earnesthalldenver.com
Place an order on the restaurant's website for takeout from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Earnest Hall expects to begin delivery soon.
The Fort Restaurant
19192 Highway 8, Morrison
303-697-4771
thefort.com
The Fort will be delivering orders via Uber Eats.
Four Friends Kitchen
2893 Roslyn Street
303-388-8299
fourfriendskitchen.com
The breakfast and lunch joint is offering takeout service; call to order.
Fox Run Cafe
3550 East Colfax Avenue
foxruncafe.com
The brand-new breakfast and lunch will open Wednesday, March 18 with a limited menu and bakery items for takeaway; hours will be 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Find updates on its Instagram page.
The Goods
2550 East Colfax Avenue
303-355-5445
thegoodsrestaurant.com
Visit the Goods' website for its condensed takeout and delivery menu, then call to order.
Grabowski's Pizzeria
3350 Brighton Boulevard
720-207-9615
grabowskispizzeria.com
Order takeout or delivery (by Doordash, Grubhub or Uber Eats) on the pizzeria's website, with 15 percent off orders for industry folks (excluding peak Friday and Saturday evenings).
Hearth & Dram
1801 Wewatta Street
303-623-0979
hearthanddram.com
Call to place to-go orders.
Jax Fish House
1539 17th Street
303-292-5767
jaxfishhouse.com
Jax's LoDo location is offering curbside pick-up (call to order) and delivery (via Doordash) from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Glendale and Boulder locations are currently closed for business.
Jovanina's Broken Italian
1520 Blake Street
720-541-7721
jovanina.com
Jovanina's is offering carryout and curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
Kachina Cantina
1890 Wazee Street
720-460-2728
kachinadenver.com
Call Kachina from noon to 8 p.m. for curbside pick-up orders.
Little India
330 East Sixth Avenue
303-871-9777
2390 South Downing Street
303-298-1939
littleindiaofdenver.com
Both locations are offering to-go orders and free delivery; order online at the restaurant's website.
LoHi Steakbar
3200 Tejon Street
303-927-6334
lohisteakbar.com
From 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, LoHi is offering takeout, curbside pickup and limited delivery of its regular menu plus four-person family meals and cook-at-home grub. More info is on its website; call to order.
Lola Coastal Mexican
1575 Boulder Street
720-570-8686
loladenver.com
Lola is offering takeout (via phone) and delivery (via Doordash) from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Lowry Beer Garden
7577 East Academy Boulevard
303-366-0114
lowrybeergarden.com
Call to place an order for takeout or delivery within a 2-mile radius from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
Lunch Wired
12201 East Arapahoe Road, Centennial
303-835-7988
lunchwired.com
The caterer is offering individual menu pickup from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and family meal takeout until 6 p.m. Order on Lunch Wired's website, and note family meals take at least three hours to prepare.
Middleman/Misfit Snackbar
3401 East Colfax Avenue
201-679-7079
Middleman is closed, but its kitchen, Misfit Snackbar, is offering curbside pick-up from 5 to 9 p.m. Visit Misfit's Instagram, @misfitsnackbar, to see a menu, then call or text your order to the above number. Chef Bo Porytko will bring your food out to your car.
Noble Riot
1336 27th Street
303-993-5330
nobleriot.com
You can't settle in for a glass at the bar, but you can drive by and have some fried chicken delivered to your car. Get info on its Instagram page, @noble_riot.
North County
94 Rampart Way
720-532-0106
northcountydenver.com
Call to place an order for takeout or delivery within a 2-mile radius from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
Officers Club
84 Rampart Way
303-284-0714
officersclublowry.com
Call to place an order for takeout or delivery within a 2-mile radius from 4 to 8 p.m.
Olivia
290 South Downing Street
303-999-0395
oliviadenver.com
The Italian eatery is launching a larger takeout menu on Tuesday, March 17. Contact the restaurant by phone or email to order, and stay up to date by visiting @olivia_pasta.
Parisi
4401 Tennyson Street
303-561-0234
parisidenver.com
Call the restaurant to order from its takeout menu for curbside pickup; in addition, all menu items are 10 percent off until the restaurant reopens. Details are on its website. New hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The Pig & the Sprout
1900 Chestnut Place
720-535-9719
pigandsprout.com
The eatery will be offering takeout and delivery within five blocks of the restaurant starting Thursday, March 19, from noon to 9 p.m. The menu will be limited; updates will be posted on its Facebook page.
The Piper Inn
2251 South Parker Road, Aurora
720-669-8201
piperinn.com
Get your biker bar Chinese food for takeaway; call to order.
Pizza Republica
5375 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village
720-489-2030
pizzarepublica.com
While the downtown location is currently closed, the Greenwood Village outpost is offering 20 percent off all to-go orders. Call the restaurant to place yours.
The Post Brewing Co.
All locations
postbrewing.com
All four outposts (Lafayette, Longmont, Denver and Boulder) will be filling delivery and to-go orders from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Call for curbside pick-up or hit up Doordash for delivery.
Postino
2715 17th Street
303-433-6363
145 Broadway
303-351-7000
postinowinecafe.com
Postino is still serving via takeout and Uber Eats delivery (currently with no delivery fee).
The Preservery
3040 Blake Street
303-298-6821
thepreservery.com
You can order via the walk-up window for carry-out service or call the restaurant for free delivery in the Five Points area; the Preservery anticipates adding a new to-go menu, heat-and-serve meals and expanded delivery range soon.
Rioja
1431 Larimer Street
303-820-2282
riojadenver.com
The Mediterranean restaurant is offering its full menu as well as "Feast on the Fly" meal specials seven days per week; call to order.
Safta
3330 Brighton Boulevard
720-408-2444
eatwithsafta.com
You can order food to-go at Safta's counter from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily or opt for Doordash delivery.
Stanley Marketplace
2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
stanleymarketplace.com
The Stanley is closed to the public, but a number of the restaurants and food vendors, including Annette, Rolling Smoke, Sweet Cow Ice Cream, Comida and others, are providing takeout orders or food-truck service. For a complete list of participating businesses, visit the Stanley's Facebook page.
Smiley's BBQ
15800 West Colfax Avenue, Golden
720-275-4042
SmileysGolden.com
Smiley's will be taking takeout orders by phone, with pick-up at a walk-up window at its downstairs kitchen, or customers can order delivery through GrubHub and UberEats Wednesday through Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Gift cards are also available.
SAME Café
2023 East Colfax Avenue
720-530-6853
soallmayeat.org
SAME (So All May Eat) is offering to-go meals to meet the needs of the increased number of people who are experiencing food insecurity during the COVID-19 outbreak. Food can be picked up at the cafe, which will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to approximately 4 p.m. (until the kitchen runs out of food for the day). Visit SAME Cafe's website for information on donations and volunteer opportunities.
Smok
3330 Brighton Boulevard
720-452-2487
denversmok.com
Order on Smok's website for takeout from 11 a.m. to sell out daily; you can also get delivery via Grubhub and Postmates.
Steuben's Uptown
523 East 17th Avenue
303-830-1001
steubens.com
Text "Steubens" to 33733 to download the Uptown location's app and order delivery and takeout. The Arvada location is currently closed.
Sugarfire Smoke House
14375 Orchard Parkway, Westminster
720-639-4903
sugarfiresmokehouse.com
The barbecue joint is offering takeaway and delivery (Doordash, Grub Hub and Uber Eats). You can order online.
Tables
2267 Kearney Street
303-388-0299
tablesonkearney.com
Tables is offering a menu of to-go dinners available for curbside pick-up for $25 per person. See the restaurant's Tables To Go web page for dinner choices and times available. Orders will need to be placed by 2 p.m. each day for dinnertime pick-up.
Taste of Thailand
2120 South Broadway
303-762-9112
tasteofthailand.net
The restaurant will reopen for takeout orders on Thursday, March 19, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 8 p.m.
Uncle Joe's Hong Kong Bistro
891 14th Street
720-330-8487
Uncle Joe's is accepting phone orders for carryout; find details and its Instagram page, @unclejoesdenver, which also provides an extensive list of delivery services the restaurant works with.
Urban Farmer
1659 Wazee Street
303-362-6070
urbanfarmerdenver.com
Urban Farmer is offering curbside pick-up; call to order.
Vine Street Pub & Brewery
1700 Vine Street
303-388-2337
mountainsunpub.com
Vine Street is offering curbside pickup; visit its Facebook page for details, then call to order.
The Wolf's Tailor
4058 Tejon Street
720-476-4089
thewolfstailor.com
Call the restaurant from 4 to 9 p.m. to order takeout or delivery.
Whole Sol
1735 Chestnut Place
720-372-7862
wholesol.com
The juice bar is offering takeout and delivery.
And there are other ways you can help:
Sage Restaurant Concepts has launched Keep Calm and Carry Out, which donates $1 for every carryout order to Feeding America, an organization helping local food banks respond to coronavirus. The program was initially implemented for Sage restaurants Urban Farmer, Kachina and the Corner Office, but the company is enlisting other restaurants outside the group to help raise more money. So far, several eateries have also signed on, including Hearth & Dram, Zorba's, the Piper Inn and Steuben's Uptown. Visit the Keep Calm and Carry Out website for details.
Most restaurants are also offering gift cards, which you can buy now and use later. In the meantime, the businesses can put your money to work.
We will be expanding this list as we hear of new restaurants offering delivery and to-go services; send information to cafe@westword.com.
