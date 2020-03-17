Denver Restaurants and Bars Open for Takeout, Drive-Thru or Delivery

Ordering takeout or delivery is a great way to continue to support local restaurants.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, all restaurants and bars in Colorado are closed to the public — but they can continue to provide walk-up, drive-thru or delivery. And in an attempt to both keep their employees working and Coloradans eating, many spots are now offering such services.

For spots in Boulder county that are offering takeout and delivery, see our ever-changing post. Meanwhile, here are some eateries in metro Denver where you can still get grub, and how:

Acorn

3350 Brighton Boulevard

720-542-3721

denveracorn.com

Call the restaurant from to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m seven days per week to order takeout; Acorn expects to roll out a new to-go menu shortly.

The Bindery

1817 Central Street

303-993-2364

thebinderydenver.com

"We've always had great take-away options in our market for lunch, from salads to croissant sandwiches, baguettes, dips, and more," the Bindery says. "In light of providing the same great Bindery quality you've come to know and love during these uncertain times, we're expanding our Bindery Take Away program to include same-day breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner take away. Pick up at the market counter or we can bring it to you curbside." See the restaurant's online menus for details; call by 4 p.m. for dinner pickup or delivery.

Blue Pan Pizza

3930 West 32nd Avenue

720-456-7666

3509 East 12th Avenue

720-519-0944

bluepandenver.com

The pizzeria has waived its delivery charge indefinitely and is offering "no contact" pizza delivery with phone or online ordering; see its website for details. Co-owner Giles Flanagin says that he's giving his servers the opportunity to do deliveries to keep them on the payroll.

Broadway Roxy

554 South Broadway

720-456-7041

broadwayroxy.com

Get small plates from the space via carryout and curbside delivery. Stay tuned for updates on its Instagram page.

Bruto

1801 Blake Street

720-325-2195

brutodenver.com

Call the restaurant from 4 to 9 p.m. to order takeout or delivery.

Cart-Driver

2500 Larimer Street

303-292-3553

2239 West 30th Avenue

720-501-2264

cart-driver.com

Both Cart-Drivers will be offering phone orders with curbside pick-up; for details, go to Instagram pages @cart_driver and @cart_driver_lohi.

Choice Market

1770 Broadway

720-893-0090

1015 Osage Street

720-379-6343

choicemarket.co

Both locations offer takeout and delivery via Uber Eats; right now, save $5 on delivery orders over $20. Order on Choice's website. New hours are 7 a.m. to midnight daily (Broadway location) and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday (Osage location).

Copper Door Coffee Roasters

900 West First Avenue

720-638-0915

7581 East Academy Boulevard

720-432-1891

copperdoorcoffee.com

Call or order online for takeout orders, and visit @copperdoorcoffee for deals like coupon codes for free shipping.

The Corner Office

1401 Curtis Street

303-825-6500

thecornerofficedenver.com

Call the eatery from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. to order from its all-day menu (as listed on its website) for curbside pick-up.

D Bar Denver

494 East 19th Avenue

303-861-4710

dbardenver.com

Get sweet treats and more via takeout, curbside pick-up and delivery.

Earnest Hall

2915 West 44th Avenue

303-955-5580

earnesthalldenver.com

Place an order on the restaurant's website for takeout from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Earnest Hall expects to begin delivery soon.

The Fort Restaurant

19192 Highway 8, Morrison

303-697-4771

thefort.com

The Fort will be delivering orders via Uber Eats.

Four Friends Kitchen

2893 Roslyn Street

303-388-8299

fourfriendskitchen.com

The breakfast and lunch joint is offering takeout service; call to order.

Fox Run Cafe

3550 East Colfax Avenue

foxruncafe.com

The brand-new breakfast and lunch will open Wednesday, March 18 with a limited menu and bakery items for takeaway; hours will be 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Find updates on its Instagram page.

The Goods

2550 East Colfax Avenue

303-355-5445

thegoodsrestaurant.com

Visit the Goods' website for its condensed takeout and delivery menu, then call to order.

Grabowski's Pizzeria

3350 Brighton Boulevard

720-207-9615

grabowskispizzeria.com

Order takeout or delivery (by Doordash, Grubhub or Uber Eats) on the pizzeria's website, with 15 percent off orders for industry folks (excluding peak Friday and Saturday evenings).

Hearth & Dram

1801 Wewatta Street

303-623-0979

hearthanddram.com

Call to place to-go orders.

Jax Fish House

1539 17th Street

303-292-5767

jaxfishhouse.com

Jax's LoDo location is offering curbside pick-up (call to order) and delivery (via Doordash) from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Glendale and Boulder locations are currently closed for business.

Jovanina's Broken Italian

1520 Blake Street

720-541-7721

jovanina.com

Jovanina's is offering carryout and curbside pickup from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Kachina Cantina

1890 Wazee Street

720-460-2728

kachinadenver.com

Call Kachina from noon to 8 p.m. for curbside pick-up orders.

Little India

330 East Sixth Avenue

303-871-9777

2390 South Downing Street

303-298-1939

littleindiaofdenver.com

Both locations are offering to-go orders and free delivery; order online at the restaurant's website.

LoHi Steakbar

3200 Tejon Street

303-927-6334

lohisteakbar.com

From 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, LoHi is offering takeout, curbside pickup and limited delivery of its regular menu plus four-person family meals and cook-at-home grub. More info is on its website; call to order.

Lola Coastal Mexican

1575 Boulder Street

720-570-8686

loladenver.com

Lola is offering takeout (via phone) and delivery (via Doordash) from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Lowry Beer Garden

7577 East Academy Boulevard

303-366-0114

lowrybeergarden.com

Call to place an order for takeout or delivery within a 2-mile radius from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Lunch Wired

12201 East Arapahoe Road, Centennial

303-835-7988

lunchwired.com

The caterer is offering individual menu pickup from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and family meal takeout until 6 p.m. Order on Lunch Wired's website, and note family meals take at least three hours to prepare.

Middleman/Misfit Snackbar

3401 East Colfax Avenue

201-679-7079

Middleman is closed, but its kitchen, Misfit Snackbar, is offering curbside pick-up from 5 to 9 p.m. Visit Misfit's Instagram, @misfitsnackbar, to see a menu, then call or text your order to the above number. Chef Bo Porytko will bring your food out to your car.

Noble Riot

1336 27th Street

303-993-5330

nobleriot.com

You can't settle in for a glass at the bar, but you can drive by and have some fried chicken delivered to your car. Get info on its Instagram page, @noble_riot.

North County

94 Rampart Way

720-532-0106

northcountydenver.com

Call to place an order for takeout or delivery within a 2-mile radius from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Officers Club

84 Rampart Way

303-284-0714

officersclublowry.com

Call to place an order for takeout or delivery within a 2-mile radius from 4 to 8 p.m.

Olivia

290 South Downing Street

303-999-0395

oliviadenver.com

The Italian eatery is launching a larger takeout menu on Tuesday, March 17. Contact the restaurant by phone or email to order, and stay up to date by visiting @olivia_pasta.

Parisi

4401 Tennyson Street

303-561-0234

parisidenver.com

Call the restaurant to order from its takeout menu for curbside pickup; in addition, all menu items are 10 percent off until the restaurant reopens. Details are on its website. New hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The Pig & the Sprout

1900 Chestnut Place

720-535-9719

pigandsprout.com

The eatery will be offering takeout and delivery within five blocks of the restaurant starting Thursday, March 19, from noon to 9 p.m. The menu will be limited; updates will be posted on its Facebook page.

The Piper Inn

2251 South Parker Road, Aurora

720-669-8201

piperinn.com

Get your biker bar Chinese food for takeaway; call to order.

Pizza Republica

5375 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village

720-489-2030

pizzarepublica.com

While the downtown location is currently closed, the Greenwood Village outpost is offering 20 percent off all to-go orders. Call the restaurant to place yours.

The Post Brewing Co.

All locations

postbrewing.com

All four outposts (Lafayette, Longmont, Denver and Boulder) will be filling delivery and to-go orders from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Call for curbside pick-up or hit up Doordash for delivery.

Postino

2715 17th Street

303-433-6363

145 Broadway

303-351-7000

postinowinecafe.com

Postino is still serving via takeout and Uber Eats delivery (currently with no delivery fee).

The Preservery

3040 Blake Street

303-298-6821

thepreservery.com

You can order via the walk-up window for carry-out service or call the restaurant for free delivery in the Five Points area; the Preservery anticipates adding a new to-go menu, heat-and-serve meals and expanded delivery range soon.

Rioja

1431 Larimer Street

303-820-2282

riojadenver.com

The Mediterranean restaurant is offering its full menu as well as "Feast on the Fly" meal specials seven days per week; call to order.

Safta

3330 Brighton Boulevard

720-408-2444

eatwithsafta.com

You can order food to-go at Safta's counter from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily or opt for Doordash delivery.

Stanley Marketplace

2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

stanleymarketplace.com

The Stanley is closed to the public, but a number of the restaurants and food vendors, including Annette, Rolling Smoke, Sweet Cow Ice Cream, Comida and others, are providing takeout orders or food-truck service. For a complete list of participating businesses, visit the Stanley's Facebook page.

Smiley's BBQ

15800 West Colfax Avenue, Golden

720-275-4042

SmileysGolden.com

Smiley's will be taking takeout orders by phone, with pick-up at a walk-up window at its downstairs kitchen, or customers can order delivery through GrubHub and UberEats Wednesday through Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Gift cards are also available.

SAME Café

2023 East Colfax Avenue

720-530-6853

soallmayeat.org

SAME (So All May Eat) is offering to-go meals to meet the needs of the increased number of people who are experiencing food insecurity during the COVID-19 outbreak. Food can be picked up at the cafe, which will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to approximately 4 p.m. (until the kitchen runs out of food for the day). Visit SAME Cafe's website for information on donations and volunteer opportunities.

Smok

3330 Brighton Boulevard

720-452-2487

denversmok.com

Order on Smok's website for takeout from 11 a.m. to sell out daily; you can also get delivery via Grubhub and Postmates.

Steuben's Uptown

523 East 17th Avenue

303-830-1001

steubens.com

Text "Steubens" to 33733 to download the Uptown location's app and order delivery and takeout. The Arvada location is currently closed.

Sugarfire Smoke House

14375 Orchard Parkway, Westminster

720-639-4903

sugarfiresmokehouse.com

The barbecue joint is offering takeaway and delivery (Doordash, Grub Hub and Uber Eats). You can order online.

Tables

2267 Kearney Street

303-388-0299

tablesonkearney.com

Tables is offering a menu of to-go dinners available for curbside pick-up for $25 per person. See the restaurant's Tables To Go web page for dinner choices and times available. Orders will need to be placed by 2 p.m. each day for dinnertime pick-up.

Taste of Thailand

2120 South Broadway

303-762-9112

tasteofthailand.net

The restaurant will reopen for takeout orders on Thursday, March 19, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 8 p.m.

Uncle Joe's Hong Kong Bistro

891 14th Street

720-330-8487

Uncle Joe's is accepting phone orders for carryout; find details and its Instagram page, @unclejoesdenver, which also provides an extensive list of delivery services the restaurant works with.

Urban Farmer

1659 Wazee Street

303-362-6070

urbanfarmerdenver.com

Urban Farmer is offering curbside pick-up; call to order.

Vine Street Pub & Brewery

1700 Vine Street

303-388-2337

mountainsunpub.com

Vine Street is offering curbside pickup; visit its Facebook page for details, then call to order.

The Wolf's Tailor

4058 Tejon Street

720-476-4089

thewolfstailor.com

Call the restaurant from 4 to 9 p.m. to order takeout or delivery.

Whole Sol

1735 Chestnut Place

720-372-7862

wholesol.com

The juice bar is offering takeout and delivery.

And there are other ways you can help:

Sage Restaurant Concepts has launched Keep Calm and Carry Out, which donates $1 for every carryout order to Feeding America, an organization helping local food banks respond to coronavirus. The program was initially implemented for Sage restaurants Urban Farmer, Kachina and the Corner Office, but the company is enlisting other restaurants outside the group to help raise more money. So far, several eateries have also signed on, including Hearth & Dram, Zorba's, the Piper Inn and Steuben's Uptown. Visit the Keep Calm and Carry Out website for details.

Most restaurants are also offering gift cards, which you can buy now and use later. In the meantime, the businesses can put your money to work.



We will be expanding this list as we hear of new restaurants offering delivery and to-go services; send information to cafe@westword.com.