Boulder Restaurants and Bars Open for Takeout, Drive-Thru or Delivery

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, all restaurants and bars in Colorado are closed to the public — but they can continue to provide walk-up, drive-thru or delivery. And in an attempt to both keep their employees working and Coloradans eating, many spots are now offering such services.
For information on metro Denver restaurants still serving via takeout and delivery, see our constantly-updated post here. And here are some eateries in Boulder county where you can still get grub, and how:
Arcana
909 Walnut Street, Boulder
303-444-3885
arcanarestaurant.com
Starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, you can call the restaurant to order a pay-what-you-can meal (suggested price $20) for pick-up or delivery. Find details on the restaurant's Instagram page. Here's a message from the restaurant: "At 4 p.m. Arcana will no longer be a 'restaurant.' Arcana is now an isolated community service and resource center. We will be providing meals on a pay-what -you-can basis, for pick-up or delivery. We are here to help. It is our only purpose. We are operating in isolation, we are healthy, we are stopping any interaction with the public within our walls."
Basta
3601 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
303-997-8775
bastaboulder.com
Call the restaurant from 4 to 9 p.m. to order takeout or delivery.
Centro Mexican Kitchen
950 Pearl Street, Boulder
303-442-7771
centromexican.com
Call Centro for to-go orders or visit Doordash for delivery from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The restaurant will be selling grab-and-go breakfast burritos from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.; order in advance on Centro's website.
Dry Storage
3601 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
720-420-0918
drystorageco.com
Call ahead or walk up to the window to order bread and ingredients from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, or from the full menu 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Details are up on the bakery's Facebook page.
Longs Peak Pub
600 Longs Peak Avenue, Longmont
303-651-7886
mountainsunpub.com
Longs Peak is filling to-go orders via curbside pickup and delivery orders via Doordash; find more info on its Facebook page.
Mountain Sun Pub & Brewery
1535 Pearl Street, Boulder
303-546-0886
mountainsunpub.com
Mountain Sun is offering curbside pickup from noon to 8 p.m. seven days per week; details are on the brewpub's Facebook page.
The Post Brewing Co.
All locations
postbrewing.com
All four outposts (Lafayette, Longmont, Denver and Boulder) will be filling delivery and to-go orders from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Call for curbside pick-up or hit up Doordash for delivery.
River and Woods
2328 Pearl Street, Boulder
303-993-6301
riverandwoodsboulder.com
Call or email order@riverandwoodsboulder.com from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily to order from the restaurant's "eat at home" menu for take and bake options or an abbreviated version of its regular menu. Takeout and delivery are available.
Steak House No. 316
1922 13th Street, Boulder
720-729-1922
steakhouse316.com
The steakhouse is offering takeaway and curbside pick-up; place your order by phone.
Southern Sun Pub & Brewery
627 South Broadway, Boulder
303-543-0886
mountainsunpub.com
Pull up and grab pub food and growlers from noon to 8 p.m. daily; the brewery's Facebook page has updates.
Steuben's Uptown
523 East 17th Avenue
303-830-1001
steubens.com
Text "Steubens" to 33733 to download the Uptown location's app and order delivery and takeout. The Arvada location is currently closed.
Twisted Pine Brewing Co.
3201 Walnut Street, Boulder
303-786-9270
twistedpinebrewing.com
The brewery is offering curbside pickup of food and beer, and delivers food via Doordash. Details are up on its Facebook and Instagram pages.
Under the Sun
627 South Broadway Street, Boulder
303-927-6921
underthesuneateryandpizzeria.com
Get pub grub and pizza from noon to 8 p.m. via takeout (call to order) or delivery (Uber Eats or GrubHub). See Under the Sun's website for an abbreviated menu.
West End Tavern
926 Pearl Street, Boulder
303-444-3535
thewestendtavern
Boulder can get its barbecue fix by calling the West End for curbside takeout from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m; if you want delivery, order on Doordash.
Whole Sol
1420 Pearl Street, Boulder
720-475-1355
wholesol.com
The juice bar is offering takeout and delivery.
Zolo Southwestern Grill
2525 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
303-449-0444
zologrill.com
Zolo is offering takeout and delivery from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Call for takeout and order on Doordash for delivery.
And there are other ways you can help:
Sage Restaurant Concepts has launched Keep Calm and Carry Out, which donates $1 for every carryout order to Feeding America, an organization helping local food banks respond to coronavirus. The program was initially implemented for Sage restaurants Urban Farmer, Kachina and the Corner Office in Denver, but other Denver restaurants outside the group have also signed up to help raise more money, and Boulder restaurants can too. Visit the Keep Calm and Carry Out website for details and participating restaurants.
Most restaurants are also offering gift cards, which you can buy now and use later. In the meantime, the businesses can put your money to work.
We will be expanding this list as we hear of new restaurants offering delivery and to-go services; send information to cafe@westword.com.
