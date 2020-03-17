Boulder Restaurants and Bars Open for Takeout, Drive-Thru or Delivery

Many Boulder restaurants are still open for pickup and delivery orders.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, all restaurants and bars in Colorado are closed to the public — but they can continue to provide walk-up, drive-thru or delivery. And in an attempt to both keep their employees working and Coloradans eating, many spots are now offering such services.

For information on metro Denver restaurants still serving via takeout and delivery, see our constantly-updated post here. And here are some eateries in Boulder county where you can still get grub, and how:

Arcana

909 Walnut Street, Boulder

303-444-3885

arcanarestaurant.com

Starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, you can call the restaurant to order a pay-what-you-can meal (suggested price $20) for pick-up or delivery. Find details on the restaurant's Instagram page. Here's a message from the restaurant: "At 4 p.m. Arcana will no longer be a 'restaurant.' Arcana is now an isolated community service and resource center. We will be providing meals on a pay-what -you-can basis, for pick-up or delivery. We are here to help. It is our only purpose. We are operating in isolation, we are healthy, we are stopping any interaction with the public within our walls."

Basta

3601 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder

303-997-8775

bastaboulder.com

Call the restaurant from 4 to 9 p.m. to order takeout or delivery.

Centro Mexican Kitchen

950 Pearl Street, Boulder

303-442-7771

centromexican.com

Call Centro for to-go orders or visit Doordash for delivery from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The restaurant will be selling grab-and-go breakfast burritos from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.; order in advance on Centro's website.

Dry Storage

3601 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder

720-420-0918

drystorageco.com

Call ahead or walk up to the window to order bread and ingredients from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, or from the full menu 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Details are up on the bakery's Facebook page.

Longs Peak Pub

600 Longs Peak Avenue, Longmont

303-651-7886

mountainsunpub.com

Longs Peak is filling to-go orders via curbside pickup and delivery orders via Doordash; find more info on its Facebook page.

Mountain Sun Pub & Brewery

1535 Pearl Street, Boulder

303-546-0886

mountainsunpub.com

Mountain Sun is offering curbside pickup from noon to 8 p.m. seven days per week; details are on the brewpub's Facebook page.

The Post Brewing Co.

All locations

postbrewing.com

All four outposts (Lafayette, Longmont, Denver and Boulder) will be filling delivery and to-go orders from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Call for curbside pick-up or hit up Doordash for delivery.

River and Woods

2328 Pearl Street, Boulder

303-993-6301

riverandwoodsboulder.com

Call or email order@riverandwoodsboulder.com from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily to order from the restaurant's "eat at home" menu for take and bake options or an abbreviated version of its regular menu. Takeout and delivery are available.

Steak House No. 316

1922 13th Street, Boulder

720-729-1922

steakhouse316.com

The steakhouse is offering takeaway and curbside pick-up; place your order by phone.

Southern Sun Pub & Brewery

627 South Broadway, Boulder

303-543-0886

mountainsunpub.com

Pull up and grab pub food and growlers from noon to 8 p.m. daily; the brewery's Facebook page has updates.

Steuben's Uptown

523 East 17th Avenue

303-830-1001

steubens.com

Text "Steubens" to 33733 to download the Uptown location's app and order delivery and takeout. The Arvada location is currently closed.

Twisted Pine Brewing Co.

3201 Walnut Street, Boulder

303-786-9270

twistedpinebrewing.com

The brewery is offering curbside pickup of food and beer, and delivers food via Doordash. Details are up on its Facebook and Instagram pages.

Under the Sun

627 South Broadway Street, Boulder

303-927-6921

underthesuneateryandpizzeria.com

Get pub grub and pizza from noon to 8 p.m. via takeout (call to order) or delivery (Uber Eats or GrubHub). See Under the Sun's website for an abbreviated menu.

West End Tavern

926 Pearl Street, Boulder

303-444-3535

thewestendtavern

Boulder can get its barbecue fix by calling the West End for curbside takeout from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m; if you want delivery, order on Doordash.

Whole Sol

1420 Pearl Street, Boulder

720-475-1355

wholesol.com

The juice bar is offering takeout and delivery.

Zolo Southwestern Grill

2525 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder

303-449-0444

zologrill.com

Zolo is offering takeout and delivery from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Call for takeout and order on Doordash for delivery.

And there are other ways you can help:

Sage Restaurant Concepts has launched Keep Calm and Carry Out, which donates $1 for every carryout order to Feeding America, an organization helping local food banks respond to coronavirus. The program was initially implemented for Sage restaurants Urban Farmer, Kachina and the Corner Office in Denver, but other Denver restaurants outside the group have also signed up to help raise more money, and Boulder restaurants can too. Visit the Keep Calm and Carry Out website for details and participating restaurants.

Most restaurants are also offering gift cards, which you can buy now and use later. In the meantime, the businesses can put your money to work.

We will be expanding this list as we hear of new restaurants offering delivery and to-go services; send information to cafe@westword.com.