Where to Celebrate National Fried Chicken Day in Denver

For the second time, Birdcall is offering its original crispy chicken sandwich with dill pickles for just $1 in honor of National Fried Chicken Day. "There’s no catch," Acosta notes. "You don’t have to buy anything else or spend a minimum amount to get the discount," which is available at all of its locations.
If you want to double down on a fried chicken fix, all locations of the Post are celebrating, too, with free beer on July 6 and 7. Purchase a four-piece fried chicken entree to get a complimentary pint; a Family Love eight-piece combo for a free pitcher; or get a free beer tower with the sixteen-piece Throwdown combo.
The Post is also in the midst of its Battle of the Chicken Biscuit, which runs through July 28. The bracket-style competition pits new chicken biscuits developed by the Post's chefs against each other; the winner will be served at the Chicken Fight Festival in August. This week's matchup is the Sweet & Spicy Chicken by chef Brendan Doyle from the Estes Park location versus Herbs, Stems, Seeds & Chicken by senior chef Jimmy Giesler.
Blazing Chicken Shack II
Bone-In Fried Chicken
5560 East 33rd Avenue
This soul-food spot is a hidden gem tucked a block off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The outside may not look particularly welcoming, with its caged-in windows and barred door, but you'll find a comforting vibe (and bar) inside, along with a menu full of comfort-food classics including — as the name suggests — chicken. And, oh, what glorious chicken it is, fried to order and seasoned to perfection, with a thin but crispy coating giving way to moist meat underneath. Pair it with sides like mac and cheese or slow-cooked collards with shreds of ham hock for a home-style Southern feast with plenty of friendly hospitality.
Duo
2413 West 32nd Avenue
Duo is a Denver farm-to-table OG. It's been a consistent presence in LoHi since 2005: eighteen years into its run, longtime chef Tyler Skrivanek became its owner. He's made a few small changes here and there, and he's always updating the menu to highlight whatever fresh produce his farm purveyors are harvesting, but there are a couple of staples that have stuck around for years, including the buttermilk fried chicken. Crispy, moist and perfectly seasoned, it's the definition of comfort food and is served over mashed potatoes and seasonal veggies with a Colorado twist in the form of a creamy green-chile gravy. Whether you're eating it for the first time or the hundredth, this is one meal that always elicits a satisfied "Yum."
Noble Riot
1336 27th Street
Noble Riot in RiNo is one of Denver’s best wine bars, especially if you’re into sipping — and talking about — fun, funky fermented grapes with equally enthusiastic vino lovers. That may not sound like the kind of place you’d also hit up for fried chicken, but Noble Riot serves up a seriously good take on the classic, with a thick, crackly crust that happens to be gluten-free and pairs perfectly with a glass of sparkling Le Monde Ribolla or a light and airy Grüner Veltliner.
Wishbone Family Restaurant
9701 Federal Boulevard, Westminster
If old-fashioned fried chicken is your thing, look no further than the Wishbone; even its "new" location has been around since 1994, and the original Wishbone (at 1630 Federal Boulevard, now long gone) started serving fried chicken in 1963. Simplicity is the key to this family restaurant's recipe. The batter is lightly seasoned and equally lightly applied, so that only a thin, crispy coating stands between your tastebuds and the juicy, flavorful chicken beneath. It's the closest you'll come to homemade without calling up Grandma to have her get a batch started.
Chichen TendersCluck Chicken
1384 South Broadway
Rachael Hebel started slinging chicken tenders from a food truck in 2012 and eventually moved into the kitchen inside the Dive Inn. In August 2022, Cluck Chicken moved to a standalone location next door to the bar, where you can fill up on tenders and sandwiches on Texas toast loaded with a variety of sauces.
Knockabout Burgers
3200 Pecos Street
This Avanti stall specializes in burgers, but we love its chicken tenders and fries combo, too. The Smiley Tenders Basket includes three crispy and perfectly seasoned strips served hot — the ideal thing to soak up all the cocktails you probably consumed at the food hall's bar. The fries aren't limp or undersalted, and the signature fry sauce is a dreamy dip. Pro tip: Order the garlic parmesan fries to take this to the next level.
Hot ChickenMusic City Hot Chicken
277 Broadway
When the original Music City Hot Chicken opened in Fort Collins, there were no other restaurants in Colorado specializing in the regional dish from Nashville that's exploded in popularity since. Now hot chicken is everywhere, and Music City brought its version to Denver in 2021 with an outpost inside TRVE Brewing. These hefty sandwiches are available in varying spice levels, from heat-free classic Southern and a mildly hot green chile seasoning to "flammable solid." As a bonus, you can score one (plus a bag of chips) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays for just $6, with the option to add a 10-ounce beer from TRVE for $3 to cool your tastebuds.