Westword's Burger Week Returns May 6-12

How many burgers can you eat in one week? We're thinking seven sounds like a good start.
May 3, 2024
Grab a Lights Out Burger from Fat Sully's for $7 during Westword's Burger Week.
Grab a Lights Out Burger from Fat Sully's for $7 during Westword's Burger Week. Katrina Leibee
Westword's Burger Week is coming back, with seven days' worth of special burgers for just $7 each. Our second annual Burger Week starts Monday, May 6, and runs through Sunday, May 12.

Where's the beef? Download our Burger Week app to map out all the spots in the city where you can grab a special burger, places ranging from the classic Jim's Burger Haven to the classy Jax Fish House in LoDo. In addition to showing what's on the menu, the app can earn you points for each burger you buy, making you eligible for prizes.

But isn't a great burger for $7 reward enough? Here's the full list of Burger Week participants:

5 on Lawrence
Burgers & Dreams
C Burger
Carm & Gia Metropolitan
Cleaver & Co
Dog Haus
Doublewide Food Truck
Fat Sully's NY Pizza
Gunther Toody's
Hopdoddy Burger Bar
I.C. Brewhouse
Jax Fish House LoDo
Jim's Burger Haven
Next Level Burger
SLATER'S 50/50
Tessa Delicatessen
Uptown & Humboldt
West End Tavern
Zig Zag Smokin Burger

Find more information here.
