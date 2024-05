Westword's Burger Week Returns May 6-12

's Burger Week is coming back, with seven days' worth of special burgers for just $7 each. Our second annual Burger Week starts Monday, May 6, and runs through Sunday, May 12.Where's the beef? Download our Burger Week app to map out all the spots in the city where you can grab a special burger, places ranging from the classic Jim's Burger Haven to the classy Jax Fish House in LoDo. In addition to showing what's on the menu, the app can earn you points for each burger you buy, making you eligible for prizes.But isn't a great burger for $7 reward enough? Here's the full list of Burger Week participants:5 on LawrenceBurgers & DreamsC BurgerCarm & Gia MetropolitanCleaver & CoDog HausDoublewide Food TruckFat Sully's NY PizzaGunther Toody'sHopdoddy Burger BarI.C. BrewhouseJax Fish House LoDoJim's Burger HavenNext Level BurgerSLATER'S 50/50Tessa DelicatessenUptown & HumboldtWest End TavernZig Zag Smokin BurgerFind more information here