Curl Up by the Fire at These Ten Denver Bars and Restaurants

Looking for that cozy cabin vibe (but minus the snowy drive into the mountains)? These ten Denver spots offer setups perfect for snuggling up, staying warm and fanning the flames of romance by the fire.

Bar Red

437 West Colfax Avenue

303-573-0223

A snug hideout on one a busy stretch of Colfax, Bar Red is a no-fuss Italian joint reminiscent of a low-key speakeasy (but minus the complicated password). Grab a couch on the lower level by the fireplace and enjoy a cocktail, a bowl of pancetta jalapeño mac and cheese and maybe even live music.

The venerable Bull & Bush has a cozy den complete with fireplace. Jonathan Shikes

Bull & Bush Brewery

4700 Cherry Creek South Drive

303-759-0333

With an emphasis on both craft beer and whiskey, the Bull & Bush is an alpine version of a proper British pub (the owners modeled this Glendale staple after a watering hole outside London). Grab a glass of your preferred vice and settle in on one of the overstuffed leather couches next to the brick fireplace.

Cherry Cricket (Downtown Denver)

2220 Blake Street

303-297-3644

The original Cherry Cricket (a laid-back legend in Cherry Creek) has nearly eight decades of service under its belt, but the brand-new LoDo location has something special, too: an impressive fireplace in the corner. Warm your post-game chills with a seat by the fire and one of Denver’s most beloved burgers.

Mark Manger

Colt & Gray

1553 Platte Street

303-477-1447

Wrought-iron chandeliers and a notably chic cocktail menu set the stage at Colt & Gray, one of the coziest (and swankiest) restaurants in Denver. With high-back leather chairs and an elegant fireplace setup (complete with mounted antlers), this date-night spot oozes upscale rustic charm.

Epic Brewing

Epic Brewing Company

3001 Walnut Street

720-539-7410

We’re willing to bet that no one hears “reimagined RiNo warehouse” and thinks that it might be a cozy spot to post up for the night. But Epic Brewing’s Walnut Street taproom blazes through that misconception with its large freestanding fireplace. Craft-lovin' locals and tourists can warm up by the fire with a pint and food-truck fare.

Hotel Teatro's lobby was made for fireside warmth. Courtesy The Nickel

Hotel Teatro (The Study)

1100 14th Street

303-228-1100

The hotel lobby of our Denver winter dreams, Hotel Teatro’s “The Study” feels like a fancy English library that also happens to serve happy-hour and breakfast food (along with free wi-fi). You don't need to be a hotel guest to nest in one of the buttery leather chairs in front of the living room-style fireplace.

Inga’s Alpine Lounge

5151 Leetsdale Drive

720-389-6203

Sort of the cheeky Colorado cousin of a mid-twentieth-century European ski lodge, Inga’s Alpine Tavern doles out anything that could be considered comfort fare: Manhattans and coconut-curry mussels alongside loaded fries and cans of PBR. Settle in beside the vintage fireplace and pretend you’re flirting with a Swedish James Bond.

The Matador's indoor fire pit is not to be trifled with. Matador Denver

The Matador

3496 West 32nd Avenue

303-561-2855

If you’re on the hunt for a restaurant fireplace in Highland, this low-lit Mexican joint will do you one better. The Matador has a freestanding wrought-iron campfire, as well as an extensive tequila selection to further warm you.

Cheers to a good, cozy fireplace at Punch Bowl Social. Amber Boutwell

Punch Bowl Social

65 Broadway

303-765-2695

Known for its emphasis on “fun” (bowling alley, arcade, karaoke and oversized deck games), Punch Bowl Social’s giant fireplace (and accompanying couches) proves that “being social” doesn’t have to mean “being energetic.” Curl up with a boozy milkshake and people-watch in peace.

The fireplace will be crackling at Rhein Haus now that the temperature is dropping. Westword

Rhein Haus

1415 Market Street

303-800-2652

Set in a former Old Chicago, the Bavarian-inspired Rhein Haus continues to uphold the tradition of comfort food and cozy vibes...but with a distinctly German twist. Hungry guests can chow down on traditional pretzels, sausage, and drink beer around a hand-carved mahogany fireplace salvaged from a Bavarian castle.