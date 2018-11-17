Curl Up by the Fire at These Ten Denver Bars and Restaurants

Looking for that cozy cabin vibe (but minus the snowy drive into the mountains)? These ten Denver spots offer setups perfect for snuggling up, staying warm and fanning the flames of romance by the fire.
Bar Red
437 West Colfax Avenue
303-573-0223
A snug hideout on one a busy stretch of Colfax, Bar Red is a no-fuss Italian joint reminiscent of a low-key speakeasy (but minus the complicated password). Grab a couch on the lower level by the fireplace and enjoy a cocktail, a bowl of pancetta jalapeño mac and cheese and maybe even live music.
Bull & Bush Brewery
4700 Cherry Creek South Drive
303-759-0333
With an emphasis on both craft beer and whiskey, the Bull & Bush is an alpine version of a proper British pub (the owners modeled this Glendale staple after a watering hole outside London). Grab a glass of your preferred vice and settle in on one of the overstuffed leather couches next to the brick fireplace.
Cherry Cricket (Downtown Denver)
2220 Blake Street
303-297-3644
The original Cherry Cricket (a laid-back legend in Cherry Creek) has nearly eight decades of service under its belt, but the brand-new LoDo location has something special, too: an impressive fireplace in the corner. Warm your post-game chills with a seat by the fire and one of Denver’s most beloved burgers.
Colt & Gray
1553 Platte Street
303-477-1447
Wrought-iron chandeliers and a notably chic cocktail menu set the stage at Colt & Gray, one of the coziest (and swankiest) restaurants in Denver. With high-back leather chairs and an elegant fireplace setup (complete with mounted antlers), this date-night spot oozes upscale rustic charm.
Epic Brewing Company
3001 Walnut Street
720-539-7410
We’re willing to bet that no one hears “reimagined RiNo warehouse” and thinks that it might be a cozy spot to post up for the night. But Epic Brewing’s Walnut Street taproom blazes through that misconception with its large freestanding fireplace. Craft-lovin' locals and tourists can warm up by the fire with a pint and food-truck fare.
Hotel Teatro (The Study)
1100 14th Street
303-228-1100
The hotel lobby of our Denver winter dreams, Hotel Teatro’s “The Study” feels like a fancy English library that also happens to serve happy-hour and breakfast food (along with free wi-fi). You don't need to be a hotel guest to nest in one of the buttery leather chairs in front of the living room-style fireplace.
Inga’s Alpine Lounge
5151 Leetsdale Drive
720-389-6203
Sort of the cheeky Colorado cousin of a mid-twentieth-century European ski lodge, Inga’s Alpine Tavern doles out anything that could be considered comfort fare: Manhattans and coconut-curry mussels alongside loaded fries and cans of PBR. Settle in beside the vintage fireplace and pretend you’re flirting with a Swedish James Bond.
The Matador
3496 West 32nd Avenue
303-561-2855
If you’re on the hunt for a restaurant fireplace in Highland, this low-lit Mexican joint will do you one better. The Matador has a freestanding wrought-iron campfire, as well as an extensive tequila selection to further warm you.
Punch Bowl Social
65 Broadway
303-765-2695
Known for its emphasis on “fun” (bowling alley, arcade, karaoke and oversized deck games), Punch Bowl Social’s giant fireplace (and accompanying couches) proves that “being social” doesn’t have to mean “being energetic.” Curl up with a boozy milkshake and people-watch in peace.
Rhein Haus
1415 Market Street
303-800-2652
Set in a former Old Chicago, the Bavarian-inspired Rhein Haus continues to uphold the tradition of comfort food and cozy vibes...but with a distinctly German twist. Hungry guests can chow down on traditional pretzels, sausage, and drink beer around a hand-carved mahogany fireplace salvaged from a Bavarian castle.
