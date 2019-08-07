Beer Calendar: Bierstadt Drops Liters, Cerebral Goes Full Tiki

Wanna own some (relatively) historic brewery equipment? How about Odell Brewing's first pilot system, the one for which its flagship 5 Barrel Pale Ale is named? Well, the equipment is for sale.

The Brewability Lab, which employs adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to brew and serve beer, is moving from its original location, at 12445 East 39th Avenue, to the former Brew on Broadway, at 3445 South Broadway (the BoB closed last week so owner Paul Webster could retire). Since the Brewability Lab is taking over the BoB's equipment, however, it won't be able to keep its old brewhouse, a hand-me-down that began at Odell and was later purchased by Caution Brewing, which used it at the East 39th Avenue location until giving up that space and equipment to Brewability (Caution is no longer in business).

Odell, founded in 1989, acquired the pilot system sometime later in its long life and began making experimental beers on it, including 5 Barrel. Odell keeps the five-barrel tradition alive today (although using different gear).

For more information on the brewing system, go to Brewability's Facebook page.

First Draft Taproom

Wednesday, August 7

First Draft Taproom & Kitchen will tap the latest in its ongoing series of brewery collaborations at 6 p.m. Plays Well With Others, made by Westfax Brewing, is an American Pale Ale with Cashmere, Centennial, Enigma, Mosaic and Zytho hops. Other Westfax beers on tap include: Raspberry Sour, Cupcakes & Rainbows Saison, Cowboys Versus Hipsters (a clear IPA), and Tears of our Enemies Scottish Ale.

Thursday, August 8

No water, no beer. That is the main message behind the Save the Ales Festival, which returns to Mile High Station from 6 to 8 p.m. with its message of water conservation. Organized by the Conservation Colorado nonprofit, the fest will feature a beer made by Joyride Brewing especially for the event. A 4.2 percent ABV session-style pale ale, the beer is made with 95 percent Colorado ingredients. Tickets to the festival are $35 (or $80 for VIP) and available at nightout.com.

Jam-packed with 1,800 pounds of Palisade peaches from Peachfork Orchards & Vineyard, 4 Noses Brewing's Peachopotamus Wheat Beer "packs a really peachy punch," the brewery says. 4 Noses will tap this beer along with Peachopotamus Velvet, a milkshake-style IPA with Palisade peaches, vanilla beans and lactose. Both will be available on tap and in four-packs to go from the taproom only.

Goldspot Brewing

Friday, August 9

Goldspot Brewing taps the first beer in a planned Mexican lager series. This one "pairs perfectly" with tacos from the Carrera's Tacos food truck, which will be at the brewery from 2 to 8 p.m. "This Mexican lager is crisp, slightly sweet and utterly refreshing, with notes of honey and light corn," Goldspot says.

Woods Boss Brewing marks its two-year anniversary with a weekend-long blowout boasting live music, food and a wide variety of beers, including new tap releases, pulls from archives and barrel-aged specialties. As for music, it will be the Brant Williams Band on Friday, Cooked Cannon Bluegrass on Saturday, and the Ninety Percent Nineties Party on Sunday. There will likely also be shenanigans.

Thirsty Monk taps Barrel-Aged Abby Blonde, which is a version of the brewery's award-winning Abby Blonde Ale aged in rye whiskey American oak barrels that later aged peach wine. "Aromas of sweet pear, melon, honey, and light clove phenols are complemented by flavors of rye whiskey, unripened stone fruit, woody tannins and burnt sugar to round out this smooth," 7.3 percent ABV beer, the brewery says.

Little Machine Beer taps Why Can't We Be Friends, a 6.4 percent ABV unfiltered IPA brewed with Mosaic, Ekuanot and Ella hops. DJ Ill Evans will be spinning vinyl from 7 to 9 p.m.

Ale House (the former Amato's Ale House) will host Surly and TRVE breweries, which collaborated on a fantastic beer called Nokken, which will go on tap at 6 p.m. It's a dry-hopped Scandinavian farmhouse ale aged on birch wood and honey. Brewery reps will be on hand with swag until 8 p.m.

Cerebral Brewing

Saturday, August 10

Join Bierstadt Lagerhaus on its third anniversary to enjoy the "centuries long tradition of drinking large quantities of pale lager," the brewery says. "We strongly suggest liters, but you can make your own decisions. We'll tap some stuff but mostly just drink beer, play giant yard games, and listen to live music courtesy Bierstadt's house masters of ceremony, Badda Boom Brass Band. There will be two fässers of Kellerbier, $10 liters of Helles, a German clothing pop-up shop, and various other deals and prizes.

It's been eight years since Denver Beer Co. first opened its doors on Platte Street, and so much has changed — but not the brewery's prime location. To celebrate, the brewery will close off the side street next door for a party with food-truck friends, live music, games, a photo booth and lots of beer. DBC will release an anniversary edition of its Princess Yum Yum; Called Queen Yum Yum, this Kolsch-style beer has been aged in red-wine barrels and fermented with red raspberries to give it oak and fruity flavors.

"As the oppressive heat of mid-summer began to slowly wear us down, we racked our brains for some sort of respite. Something to look forward to — like an oasis of cool water in the proverbial desert of asphalt-jungle city living," Cerebral Brewing says. "Mixed metaphors aside, we've taken it upon ourselves to transform our humble parking lot into a tropical refuge of vibrant color and gloriously tacky tiki decorations." Indeed, Cerebral is hosting the Tiki Party at Colfax Cove, a hidden retreat of inflatable pools, lounge chairs, umbrella beer drinks, misters, the sweet sounds of surf rock, and beer — lots of beer. Cerebral will release cans of Forbidden Idol/Mai Tai, a 7 percent Tiki sour hopped with Citra, Sabro and Galaxy and made with lactose, tangerine, almond, vanilla and lime; and Forbidden Idol/Painkiller, a 7 percent Tiki Sour hopped with Citra, Sabro and Galaxy and juiced with lactose, coconut, pineapple, vanilla and tangerine. The Royal Aces Surf Band will have live music from 3 to 7 p.m., while Ohana Grille Hawaiian Fusion Eatery will be out front from noon to 10 p.m. There will also be custom ceramic tiki mugs, sunglasses, a prize wheel, lawn games and more.

New Image Brewing in Arvada brings back its Patio Society parties from 4 to 10 p.m. featuring local beer and spirits. This time around, there will be beer from Cellar West Artisan Ales and Loveland Aleworks, and spirits from Bear Creek Distillery. Live music comes courtesy of Trevor Jones, Silver and Smoke, and the Patient Zeros.

Crowling Rental Company brings the Big Can Jam back to Zuma's Rescue Ranch at 7745 North Moore Road in Littleton. The family-friendly beer fest, from 2 to 6 p.m., will pour canned beers from 25 breweries. There will be music, barbecue, custom shirts to order, ranch tours and games. Tickets are $35 and available at eventbrite.com. Proceeds benefit Zuma's Rescue Ranch and other charities.

Briar Common Brewery

Monday, August 12

Briar Common Brewery + Eatery taps Joyce + Brett Belgian Saison, a new version of its Joyce beer, which has been aged on oak for the past twelve months. It will be available to go as well.

Friday, August 16

Little Machine Beer Company taps the "unfiltered" (which probably means hazy) Concrete Paradise Pineapple IPA, a 6.1 percent ABV with Mosaic, El Dorado and Galaxy hops and with pineapple added to the fermentation.

Liquid Mechanics Brewing will "light up" Lafayette by throwing a two-day anniversary party with more than twenty beers on tap, three new packaged beer releases and nine live bands. The parking-lot party will also include gourmet eats, games, free caricatures and live music. The beer releases are Humulanova Double NEIPA, Rally Round the Family (a bourbon-barrel-aged barleywine), and Pocket Full of Shells (a bourbon-barrel-aged barleywine with coconut and vanilla). For details, go to the brewery's Facebook page.

Friday, August 23

Little Machine Beer Company taps Son of the Guava Kettle Sour, a 5.5 percent ABV tart beer with guava added to the fermentation (and brewed for GABF). DJ Ill Evans will be spinning vinyl from 7 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, August 24

Colorado Springs saison specialist Trinity Brewing is celebrating eleven years of "bringing people together for great beer and food" with a birthday party featuring there beer releases: Triple Dry Hop 11th Anniversary IPA, Honey Sour, and Red Swingline. The brewery will also raffle off original cellar bottles, merchandise and red Swingline staplers (starting at 5 p.m.). There will also be other deals and fun.

August 30

Here we go: It's Oktoberfest season, and Little Machine Beer Company is tapping Marzen Attacks Festbier, a 5.8 percent ABV German-style Marzen.