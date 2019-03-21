Beer Calendar: A New Rooftop Patio and the Best Colorado IPA Is Revealed

TRVE Brewing, which opened in 2012 with a three-barrel brewing system tucked into the back of its long, skinny — and dark! — space on Broadway, said last week that it will move that system out of the brewery. Instead, TRVE will relay solely on its nearby production facility, the Acid Temple, to brew all of its beer, both clean and sour.

"It’s a bittersweet day for us here at the pub," TRVE posted on Facebook. "We built a tiny empire on this brewhouse, and over the course of over 1,000 brew days, have certainly put it through its paces. It’s put out some world-class beer in its lifetime, and we love it for that. Unfortunately, the act of brewing seven barrels of beer in the same amount of time it takes us to brew twenty makes brewing on this system more of a pain than it’s worth. We’ve doubled down on equipment over at the Acid Temple."

The Acid Temple isn't open to the public, but TRVE hinted at the possibility of retrofitting the operation so that people can "come pay us a visit where the beer is made," adding, "Expect news on that later in the year."

As for the space on Broadway: "We’ve got some killer plans we’re hatching that’ll get you fired up," TRVE says, but owner Nick Nunns adds that he isn't ready to give away any details.

Thursday, March 21

Great Divide Brewing will tap Primordia Schwarzbier, the collaboration it cooked up with Crooked Stave, Mockery Brewing, Black Shirt Brewing, Epic Brewing, Our Mutual Friend and 14er Brewing for last weekend's Collaboration Fest. A German-style dark lager that was made with nearly thirty pounds of shiitake and oyster mushrooms from GrowHaus, it will go on tap at noon as part of Great Divide's New Year, New Beer program.

Dos Luces Brewing hosts its first-ever bottle release from 1 to 10 p.m., when you'll be able to score a bottle of Tupac Amaru III Imperial Chicha. This Peruvian-style corn brew was aged in Buffalo Trace barrels with Palo Santo chips for a uniquely complex flavor. At 11 percent ABV, this is also Dos Luces’s strongest chicha to date. Only 48 22-ounce bottles are available, and they will be sold first-come, first-served, but there will also be some on tap.

Friday, March 22

Our Mutual Friend hosts the bottle release of 2019 Fixed Blade at noon! This English-style barleywine aged in Laws Whiskey House Secale rye barrels "is smooth as silk, even at 14 percent ABV, with layer upon layer of marshmallow, toffee, vanilla and oak," the brewery says. The beer will also be available on draft.



Copper Kettle Brewing releases the latest installment in its series of Snowed In Imperial Oatmeal Stouts on draft and in 19.2-ounce cans. This one is the brewery's first-ever experiment with vanilla. "We added Tahitian vanilla to our 12.7 percent ABV Snowed In base and aged it in bourbon barrels, so it will go perfectly with basically any pastry, and particularly well with pineapple upside-down cake, if you want to get tropical with it," the brewery says. Only sixty cases were produced, so it will disappear quickly. Rock N Lobster Roll will be on hand.

Falling Rock Tap House will tap a variety of Collaboration Fest beers today at 5 p.m. The festival was held last weekend, but many of the beers are still available around town this week.

Cerebral Brewing releases two beers in cans at noon. Forbidden Idol: Zombie is an 8 percent double IPA hopped with Citra, Sabro and Galaxy. After that, the brewery added lactose, grapefruit, tangerine, lime, cherry, cinnamon and molasses. It is the third in the brewery's Tiki series, and Cerebral will be selling new Tiki glasses. The second beer is Secret Chatroom IPA. A regular brewery rotator, this one was brewed with generous amounts of malted and flaked wheat, along with Mosaic, Columbus and Simcoe hops.

Verboten Brewing in Loveland celebrates its sixth anniversary today and tomorrow by releasing Oak Aged Sour in twelve-ounce bottles. It will also have several draft-only releases, tours of the brewhouse, cake and music.

Saturday, March 23

The first-ever Big Reveal — sponsored by the Colorado Brewers Guild, PorchDrinking.com and Union Station — runs from 2 to 5 p.m at the train depot as the closing event of Colorado Craft Beer Week. "This intimate beer tasting aims to celebrate Colorado’s best of the best within a specific style category, by taking brand recognition out of the equation in the form of a blind tasting," organizers explain. "For the inaugural edition, attendees will have two hours to blindly sample and vote on twenty of the best traditional American IPAs brewed in Colorado." In other words, attendees won't know what beers they are drinking. After votes have been counted, the Guild will reveal all twenty breweries and award the top three. Attendees then have another hour to sample them. Tickets are $35 and available at TwoParts.com.

Join Joyride Brewing for the loooong-awaited unveiling of its stunning new rooftop deck. The deck has views of Sloan’s Lake, downtown Denver, Pike’s Peak, and the St. Anthony’s redevelopment. Get there early if you want a spot, or bid in an auction to reserve a VIP section from either noon to 2 p.m. or 4 to 6 p.m. Accommodating up to ten people, the VIP area "has non-stop, clear access to a corner of the rooftop bar, meaning VIPs never have to wait in line for service," Joyride says. "The VIP area has a separate heater in case it’s a cooler day, and features a retro-themed seating area with a large reconditioned corner-couch out of a '50s-era theater." Winners of the auction also get a $150 bar tab; proceeds will be donated to the International Myeloma Foundation.

Juice Loop, a collaboration between Fiction Beer Company and Greeley's Wiley Roots Brewing, will be available on tap and to go at Fiction's tap room. The beer combines both brewery's knowledge of hazy IPAs as well as their base NEIPA recipes "with attention to fruit-forward experimental hops and soft mouthfeel," Fiction says. "The result is a beer with unique tropical melon aroma and flavor. Notes of citrus, soft mouthfeel and a bright finish." The beer was brewed with Experimental Hops 06300 and 06297 (Lotus).

Intrepid Sojourner Brewing celebrates Greek Independence Day with a big party and beer release. The beer is Zorba the Gruit, a Baklava-inspired herb ale brewed with typical baklava ingredients including honey, cardamom, walnuts, rosemary, bay leaf, lemon peel and cinnamon. As for the party, there will be lawn games like giant beer pong, flip cup and cornhole; Greek food from Deputy Spudslinger; a local craft market with Crafted Art Emporium; and a cookie pairing with Good Sugar Baking.

New Terrain Brewing in Golden has canned some of its beers for the first time and is releasing them at 11 a.m. in four-packs of sixteen-ounce cans. The first is Golden Haze, the brewery's flagship citrusy New England-style IPA. The second is North Star V09, a hazy IPA that "explores the nuances of the German Callista hop," which yields "delicate peach and blackberry notes," the brewery says.

Weldwerks Brewing in Greeley hosts its Super-Time Great-Fun 4th Anniversary Get-Down, which will feature a block party, food trucks, tappings (including the use of a nine-tap trailer outside) and the brewery's first two barrel-aged barleywines: Double Oaked and Rye Whiskey. For details and information about other beers, limits, lines and much, much more, go to the Weldwerks Facebook page.

Thursday, March 28

Goldspot Brewing teamed up with Jagged Mountain Craft Brewery this year, along with the Pink Boots Society, to brew a beer in honor of International Women's Day Brew. The resulting beer, Prickly Pear Tea Pale Ale, made with Root Shoot Genie pale malt, contains notes of tangerine, mango, passion fruit, pineapple and prickly pear.

Saturday, March 30

Denver Beer Co. has teamed up with the chefs at Bamboo Sushi on a pairing menu running all day. There will be four pairings, including tuna with a Graham Cracker Porter sweet soy and pretzel dust, paired with Pretzel Assassin Amber Lager; as well as Denver Rolls (seasoned red crab, avocado, albacore, chimichurri and furikake) paired with Big Juicy Freak IPA. Tickets are $20.

Come "flamingle" with Left Hand Brewing in Longmont, which will release Flamingo Dreams Nitro for the first time at 1 p.m. This berry blonde ale was brewed with fresh raspberries and blackcurrants, and it pours a "striking pink" color that turns heads. Flamingo Dreams will be on tap and available in cans to go, and will also see wide distribution. For the party, Left Hand will have food specials, games, new merchandise, prizes and a costume contest for the chance to win beer for a year.

Sunday, March 31

The Cool Beans Beer & Coffee Festival returns to Ratio Beerworks at 10 a.m., celebrating all things beer, coffee and coffee-beer. Ratio "has once again teamed up with local coffee roasters to showcase the diversity of flavors that can emerge from differing coffee bean varieties, various levels of roasts, and how all of those flavors can be highlighted or enhanced when infused in an array of beer styles," the brewery says. Attendees will be treated to coffee from Novo, Method Roasters and Huckleberry Roasters. And there will be breakfast tacos from Adelitas Cocina y Cantina; doughnut holes from Glazed and Confuzed; and bloody Marys from The Real Dill. Tickets, $35 at nightout.com, also include coffee beers and a commemorative mug.