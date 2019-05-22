Beer Calendar: Two New Breweries and a Top Gun Tribute

Two Front Range breweries, 38 State Brewing in Littleton and Fate Brewing in Boulder, announced that they will close their doors at the end of May. The news is sad for the owners of the breweries and fans of the beers, but, as this is Colorado, new craft breweries continue to open nearly every week. Two will debut this weekend, in Golden and Arvada.

Resolute Brewing, founded in Centennial in 2016, will open its new Resolute Tap & Cellar at 18148 West 92nd Lane in Arvada. The beers start pouring at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 24 — see details below.

Meanwhile, Over Yonder Brewing will host a grand opening party at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, at 18455 West Colfax Avenue (see details of then event below). Over Yonder is the first of two new breweries set to open near the Golden/Lakewood border; Ohm Brewing, at 1921 Youngfield Street, is currently under construction and is planning an opening in June or July.

Keep reading to see craft-beer events into the first weekend in June.

Call to Arms Brewing

Wednesday, May 22

Call to Arms Brewing taps Old 121 & CTA Schwarzbier, a collaboration with the recently opened Old 121 Brewhouse in Lakewood. The breweries decided to create their own interpretation of this classic German style. Dry-hopped with experimental hops that lend a dark stone fruit aroma, the resulting dark lager is "incredibly drinkable and offers notes of roasted malt and subtle spice," Call to Arms says.

Alpine Dog Brewing taps Lupulin Hero IPA at 3 p.m. The beer is heavily hopped with Mandarina Bavaria and Huell Melon hops for big juicy tangerine, strawberry and melon flavors.

Thursday, May 23

The Thirsty Monk taps the third in its Karma Series of beers, Unity Gose. "Brewed in support of LGBTQ equality and inclusion," this lemon kiwi gose was also made with additions of salt and lactose, the brewery says. "At 4 percent ABV, this gose is very much like a lemon Radler; complex, juicy, refreshing and brewed for patio sipping." One dollar from each pour of Unity Gose sold will benefit One Colorado.

EXPAND Diebolt Brewing

Friday, May 24

Diebolt Brewing kicks off Memorial Day weekend in style with "a good, old-fashioned patio party" and the release of D. Bolt Lite Lager on draft and in cans. This 4.2 percent ABV is "clear and crisp," Diebolt says, and perfect for crushing in the sunshine. Launch Base will be throwing down tunes at 8 p.m.

FlyteCo Brewing hosts a release party for two new beers, Maverick and Gose, and GunTop. "An ode to the cult classic movie, Top Gun, this event will include a costume contest for best-dressed movie character, a challenge whose reward will command not only respect but a top prize," the brewery says. (Wear aviator sunglasses for $1 off your first beer; full flight suits get a free ten-ounce pour.) Maverick and Gose is a 4.4 percent ABV light-bodied, mildly tart kettle sour that finishes salty-sweet with a hint of pineapple. Guntop is a 5.9 porter.

Join Cerebral Brewing for three can releases at noon. Muscle Memory is the brewery's classic 5.2 percent ABV pale ale brewed with oats for smoothness. It has notes of grapefruit, orange marmalade and pineapple. Forbidden Idol: Castaway is the brewery's fourth in its series of tiki sour IPAs. This one was hopped with Citra, Motueka and Galaxy hops in the whirlpool and infused with lactose, coconut, pineapple, lime, almond and vanilla. (Cerebral will also be releasing a very limited amount of new custom tiki mugs.) The last beer is DDH Wheels Up, a 6.5 percent ABV IPA brewed with oats and a touch of raw wheat then hopped with "staggering amounts" of Citra and Sabro hops for flavors of pineapple and coconut.

Hogshead Brewery taps Billsner Pilsner, its annual collaboration (this year's lagered for thirteen weeks) with Bierstadt Lagerhaus, named for Bierstadt brewer Bill Eye. There will also be "German everything: brats and kraut, music, short pants," the brewery says. The tapping takes place at 6 p.m.

4 Noses Brewing in Broomfield will celebrate its fifth anniversary with a three-day party. There will be multiple can and bottle releases, along with daily food trucks and music.

Resolute Brewing opens its second location, Resolute Tap & Cellar, in the Candelas development in Arvada at 11 a.m. The grand opening event will include several beer tappings, along with food from Fajita Junction/The Dog Haus on Friday and the Crock Spot on Saturday. The beers on tap include Fluffy the Lemon Slayer Sour, Mandarina Bavaria Wet Hop IPA, Dark Czech Lager, Bourbon Barrel Aged Danger Zone, Barrel Aged Coffee Imperial Porter, and Barrel Aged Braggot.

River North Brewery

Saturday, May 25

River North Brewery releases its new year-round double IPA at noon. Fifteener is brewed with "stratospheric levels of Simcoe, Centennial and Falconer's Flight hops. At 10 percent ABV, this West Coast-style hop colossus will be available on tap and in six-packs to go.

TRVE Brewing will release two beers at noon. The first is Ostara, which the brewery calls its "mixed-culture celebration of spring ,with dandelion, lemongrass and lemon peel." This one will be available on tap and in cans to go. The second beer is Rest, a lagered saison brewed in collaboration with Oxbow Brewing. This one was "judiciously dry-hopped before and after lagering to see what results we could get from multiple 'biotransformations.'" It will only be available to drink on site in the taproom.

Hops & Pie presents its Sour, Wild and Fruited Fest, starting at noon. The pizza joint will be pouring Jester King Montmorency vs Balaton; Cantillon Fou' Foune; Casey Brewing & Blending; Bellwood Brewing Jelly King Pineapple; Beachwood/Cellarmaker Bright Sunshiny Day; Cascade Brunch Line; Creature Comforts Athena Paradiso Passion Fruit & Guava; Crooked Stave/Omnipollo Blackberry Bianca; the Rare Barrel Pop'T Art; Propolis Zephyros; Black Project Cygnus B; Drie Fonteinen Oude Gouze, Hommage, and Armand & Gaston; Tilquin; Ritterguts Gose; Grimm Brothers Lunar Return; and Russian River.

Over Yonder Brewing, at 18455 West Colfax Avenue, will become the closest brewery to Red Rocks Amphitheatre when it hosts its grand opening starting at 2 p.m. The brewery is launching with Stuck In The Middle American IPA, Upper North Lot Cream Ale, Window Appointment American Pale Ale, Bright White Light Wit, and a toasted coconut porter. It will also offer seasonal rotations of milkshake IPAs, fruit beers and kettle sours as well as a barrel-aging program. There will be live music from Kings of Prussia from 6 to 9 p.m. and food from Vice Kitchen. The company is founded by the Bilodeaux family, with nearly forty-five years of cumulative experience in the brewing industry. The family has been promoting craft beers on BrewTV for the past four years.

Ursula Brewery celebrates its fifth anniversary with a Hawaiian Luau and Pig Roast Party. There will be music all day and the release of its newest beer, Maluhia, a pineapple hibiscus sour. Ursula will also unveil the latest version of its Lazy Brewer Hazy Double IPA (on draft and in cans). There will be Hawaiian limited-edition hats, headbands and T-shirts for sale. Ursula opens at noon.

Odell Brewing is celebrating its thirtieth anniversary this year, so the Fort Collins brewery is going big for its annual Small Batch Fest. There will be more than forty barrel-aged beers, sours, experimental IPAs, and a few pilot brews from its RiNo Brewhouse, along with Odell staples. There will also be two stages with performances by Brent Cowles, Dragondeer, Sugarbirds and Whiskey Blanket. Tickets, $40, include four beer tokens (for six-ounce pours) and a custom globe glass. The festival runs from 1 to 6 p.m.

EXPAND Lone Tree Brewing

Monday, May 27

For Memorial Day, Lone Tree Brewing will release Barrel Aged Vanilla Caramel Amber, its first packaged barrel-aged beer. The beer is the brewery's Vanilla Caramel Amber aged in bourbon barrels from Old Elk Distillery in Fort Collins. This 5.6 percent ABV beer will only be available in the taproom, in four-packs and on draft.

Thursday, May 30

Upslope Brewing honors the tenth anniversary of its original Lee Hill location with a party at 5 p.m. for the newest canned beer in its Lee Hill Series, Vol. 20: Galaxy Dry-Hopped Wild Saison. This beer was aged in barrels for ten months with Brettanomyces claussenii yeast, blended with Upslope's foeder-aged golden sour, and then generously dry-hopped with Galaxy hops. It has notes of passionfruit, pineapple and guava, along with toasty Brettanomyces funk and delicate tartness. The first fifty people in the doors get a free glass. There will also be other tappings, fun and music from from 6 to 8 p.m.

Friday, May 31

Wiley Roots Brewing in Greeley hosts its second annual Luau weekend today through Sunday, when the brewers will bring back Pua Aloalo, a mixed-culture sour golden ale with Hawaiian hibiscus and vanilla, for the first time in three years. The luau will also include live music, food and several new packaged and draft beers, including a few new slushes and a tiki sour IPA.

Saturday, June 1

For the annual release of Wiggy Wiggy Belgian-style saison, Diebolt Brewing its hosting a Hawaiian luau and its first pig roast. "Lounge by the pools, bring your lawn chairs... and soak up some sun," the brewery says. There will also be poke, hula contests and a ukelele jam. Wiggy Wiggy is flavored with wildflower honey and hibiscus.

Platt Park Brewing will celebrates its fifth anniversary by releasing its first-ever canned beers in sixteen-ounce four-packs at noon. Plattmosphere New England-Style IPA "features a prominent honeydew, melon and mango hop character from the massive whirlpool and dry-hop additions of Mosaic, Citra and Horizon," the brewery says. Watermelon Berliner Weisse is made with wheat, pilsner malt base and mixed with a lactobacillus culture. "We ended up with a golden-colored Berliner that is light and tart," the brewery notes. The beers will also be available on tap.

Jake's Brew Bar in Downtown Littleton celebrates its seventh anniversary with a live blues band in the beer garden, Hot Pizza Ass with food, and some serious beer tappings, including Fremont Brewing Brew3000, Cerebral Brewing BA Table For One, Brasserie Cantillon Saint Lamvinus, and many more.