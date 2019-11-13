Beer Calendar: Cerebral Turns Four, Station 26 Puts on the Coffee

People are used to waiting in line for WeldWerks beers, but now the brewery itself is waiting...and waiting...on various approvals from the City of Colorado Springs before it can begin renovations on its planned second taproom, in the former Dive diner, at 3043 West Pikes Peak Avenue in Old Colorado City.

“Obviously we had hoped to be further along in the project, but we remain optimistic that we will accelerate quickly once we get the green light from the city,” said WeldWerks CEO and co-founder Colin Jones in a statement. "As our work with the city progresses, we will continue to expand our presence by opening up several new accounts as we strive to solidify our commitment to the Colorado Springs community.”

The Greeley-based brewery had hoped to begin construction on the soon-to-be-named 1,300-square-foot taproom (which will not include any brewing equipment) in September and to open last month. Once complete, the beer bar should include "an outdoor beer garden and a second-story treehouse-inspired patio with incredible views," WeldWerks added. "Much of the historic building, which was built in the 1900s, will retain the cozy and funky character of Old Colorado City with a WeldWerks flair. Perks for outdoor enthusiasts will include a dog-friendly outdoor area, summer events and lawn games. Outdoor areas will also include fire pits and patio heaters so beer drinkers can enjoy their libations outside all year-round. The brewery also plans to partner with local nonprofits and local businesses for beer dinners, fundraising events and other collaborative events."

Comrade Brewing

Thursday, November 14

Fire on the Mountain's Washington Park location gives up its taps to Comrade Brewing at 5 p.m. for a tap takeover. The wing joint will feature Comrade's GABF gold medal-winning More Dodge, Less Ram IPA (which rarely makes it out of the taproom) along with Superpower IPA, Koffee Kream Milk Stout and more.

Cerebral Brewing

Friday, November 15

Cerebral Brewing kicks off a three-day celebration of its fourth anniversary by dropping six different canned beers at noon. They are: Bird of War POG Smoothie Sour with passion fruit, orange and guava; Hyperlink IPA with Southern Passion hops in the whirlpool and dry-hopped with Lotus, Simcoe and Citra; Eclectic Potion Triple IPA with Citra, Motueka and Idaho 7 and conditioned on Sauvignon Blanc juice; Tangible Results, a foeder-fermented, can-conditioned spelt saison with East Kent Golding; and Cryptic Message, a schwarzbier conditioned in Cerebral's foeder; and the controversial Rare Treat, returning with twice the peach gummy rings (210 pounds) as last year. There will also be timed tappings of a few special kegs and bottles. La Patrona Food Truck will be on site.

Copper Kettle Brewing will release Snowed In Mocha at noon on draft and in 19.2-ounce cans. This is the brewery's bourbon-barrel-aged oatmeal porter with chocolate and coffee.

Seedstock Brewing brings back its Kolsch. This beer, with "low malt aroma, low bitterness and crispy bread notes" was one of the very first beers on the Seedstock menu," the brewery says.

Ursula Brewery taps 11 Iron Men Blood Orange Triple IPA, a beer made with eleven malts and eleven hops. It's brewed annually during the college football season "in honor of the 1934 Yale Football team; the last college team to play an entire game without any substitutions," the brewery says.

Platt Park Brewing will release cans of two new beers in sixteen-ounce four-packs: Blackberry Berliner Weisse and Lost Paradise Coconut Coffee Porter brewed with coffee from Kaladi Roasters.

4 Noses Brewing in Broomfield releases two beers at noon. The first is Lowkeel Norwegian Style Pale Ale. Brewed with kveik yeast and Citra and Simcoe hops, it will be "very citrus-forward, with grapefruit and passion fruit flavors, and with a slightly lower ABV," the brewery says. The second beer is El Jefe Caliente Imperial Stout, a spicy, chocolaty beer made with cinnamon, dark chocolate and roasted coffee beans. "Due to the cayenne pepper and chipotle, every drink leaves a lingering heat."

Alpine Dog Brewing

Saturday, November 16

Alpine Dog Brewing celebrates its fifth anniversary with an all-day party starting at 10 a.m. There will be a food truck, live music from 4 to 9 p.m., limited-edition merchandise and glassware, and numerous special beers, both on draft and in bottles. Draft beers include DDH Double Thunder Puppy, Rakau + Idaho 7 Hopped West Coast IPA, Peach + Wine Belgian Style Tripel, 2019 Bourbon Barrel Aged Dyatlov Pass Incident Russian Imperial Stout, and French Toast Bourbon Barrel Aged Dyatlov Pass Incident. Bottles include Bourbon Barrel Aged Dyatlov Pass Incident, the French Toast variant, Diogenes' Lantern Mixed-Culture Sour Golden Ale, and Zeno's Arrow Plum Mixed-Culture Sour Golden Ale aged in oak barrels.

Black Shirt Brewing taps Wired for Sound, a nitro double brown ale made with Nigatu Wase coffee (from Yirgacheffe, Ethiopia) from Sweet Bloom Coffee Roasters in Lakewood. The 8.9 percent ABV beer will be available on draft only (Black Shirt doesn't do growler fills of its nitro beers).

Cerebral Brewing continues its weekend-long fourth-anniversary party with a pop-up shop with Permanent Hangover at noon, food from Clamato Time and Basic Kneads Pizza, and a dance party from 7 to 10 p.m. with DJ Digg. There will also be a bottle pick-up from an online sale and new beers on tap.

River North Brewery brings back its massive, high-ABV barrel-aged Vicennial beers for their annual release. Meant to be aged (or consumed now, if you're not the patient kind), these beers will be available on tap and in bottles to go at both of the brewery's taprooms at noon. They are God Complex Belgian Quad, Shadowman Imperial Stout, and Father Time Old Ale. All have been aged in various barrels for many months.

Sanitas Sour Day returns to Sanitas Brewing in Boulder starting at 11:30 a.m. "This all-day sour-palooza features exclusive Sanitas sour beers, including a number of limited taproom exclusive releases brewed specifically for this event," the brewery says. Beers include Oops! All Berries Deluge, Kohatu Dry-Hopped Sour, Deluge (non-fruited), Blueberry Deluge, Saison Reposado, Peach Mint Sour, Passionfruit Sour, Cranberry Blackcurrant Sour, Raspberry Deluge, Tequila Barrel-Aged Sour Saison, and Tangerine Sour.

Sunday, November 17

"Coffee. Beer. Two of life's most sustaining nectars." That's the word from Station 26 Brewing, which "brings forth a full gamut of coffee beer experimentation" starting at 11 a.m. First on the docket is the brewery's Beans series, which will be available on draft and in four-packs of sixteen-ounce cans. The first beer is Noon Beans, a coffee IPA brewed with Azacca, Centennial, Citra and Mosaic hops, and with Kii AA, a washed Kenyan roast from Corvus Coffee. The second beer is Night Beans Brown Ale, which was brewed with Corvus's Westerlies, a darker, fuller blend from Ethiopia. Other beers that will be available on draft include Coffee 303 lager and Coffee Export Stout. "We are also excited to be releasing some killer custom ceramic coffee mugs with these beers. Buy a pour of any of the coffee offerings for a set price and keep the mug," Station 26 says. There will be live, coffee shop-style music from the Brown Brothers and food from Farm to Truck.

EXPAND Great Divide Brewing

Monday, November 18

Great Divide Brewing is taking its Yeti Awareness Week up a notch this year with new variants of its flagship imperial stout, daily events, giveaways, contests and a mini-festival. To kick things off, though, the brewery will tap Pumpkin Pie Yeti at both locations and offer a keep-the-glass-night deal. Purchase a pour of Yeti Imperial Stout at either location and get a Yeti Awareness Spiegelau glass for free (supplies are very limited).

Tuesday, November 19

Great Divide Brewing continues its Yeti Awareness Week by tapping a new Yeti variant and hosting a Yeti baking contest. Participants are asked to concoct their sweetest treat incorporating Yeti (contestants will be provided with some beer in advance and must be able to produce 75 small bites for competition). For more information about how to participate or simply how to buy tickets and enjoy, go to the event's Facebook page.

Saturday, November 23

"Take a walk on the dark side" at Wynkoop Brewing, which brings back its annual Day of Darks festival. There will be dark beers from more than thirty breweries from noon to 4 p.m. Tickets are $50 and include unlimited tastings, chocolate and a commemorative glass. Proceeds benefit cancer-fighting charities.

Station 26 Brewing

Friday, November 29

Join Baere Brewing once again for Black RyeDay, its annual celebration of dark beer. "We've really outdone ourselves this go-around with the titular beer," the brewery says. "We pumped up this year's batch of Black RyeDay to over 11 percent ABV and have a very limited amount of a very delicious chocolate variation." Baere's "annual ode to Democracy Now! and independent journalism worldwide, War and Peace Report, will also be gracing the taps, along with a never-before sipped on Palisade Peach variation of Duplicitous." There will also be a limited amount of pumpernickel bagels from Moe's Bagels to pair with the beer.

Epic Brewing opens early on Black Friday to provide a refuge from the madness. The brewery will have half of its new Baptist variants on tap (chocolate, peanut butter, hazelnut, etc.), as well as other special releases and unique brewery tours. Migration Taco will be on hand with brunch and tacos all day.

Burns Family Artisan Ales will tap a brand-new beer called I Hate Shopping at noon. The beer is a Black IPA "for the masses," the brewery says, and should help ease the holiday shopping burden.

Say goodbye to Nightfall of Diamonds (formerly known as Dark Star) and hello to Hell Bear Imperial Stout, a new concoction from Station 26 Brewing, which celebrates Black Friday every year with dark and barrel-aged beers. Hell Bear was made in partnership with Mythology Distillery, which provided Station 26 with several barrels of its Hell Bear American Whiskey. The beer will be available on tap and in 22-ounce bottles. The brewery will also tap eight non-barrel-aged versions of its imperial stout, all made with adjuncts or flavorings.

They are: Mint Chocolate Imperial Stout, Honey Chamomile Imperial Stout, Manhattan Imperial Stout, Pistachio, Almond Imperial Stout, Mexican Chocolate Imperial Stout, Coconut Coffee Imperial Stout, Bruschetta Imperial Stout, and Thanksgiving Imperial Stout. There will also be a custom Teku glass deal. Station 26 will have food trucks on hand. No tickets required. Doors open at 11 a.m.

Westfax Brewing in Lakewood releases two barrel-aged beers, an imperial stout and three small-batch dark beers at noon as part of its Black Friday Dark Beer & Vinyl event. At 7 p.m., Something Vinyl Club will be spinning records and will have vinyl available to purchase and/or to play (or bring your own).

Saturday, November 30

The second iteration of the Brewery Bus Loop revs up at 2 p.m., with two buses running continuously between Comrade Brewing, Platt Park Brewing, Copper Kettle and Alternation. The bus starts at Copper Kettle, but you can hop on at any of the breweries. It's $5 to ride all day! Stop at all four and get a coupon for a free beer.

Friday, December 6

Copper Kettle hosts the release of Cafe Con Leche, starting at noon. The 5.6 percent ABV beer is a milk stout made with rich coffee and vanilla, and will be available in six-packs and on draught.

EXPAND Our Mutual Friend

Saturday, December 7

Our Mutual Friend Brewing will celebrate its seventh anniversary with some new and favorite beers, packaged releases and an Anniversary Double IPA. More details are TBA.

Join Burns Family Artisan Ales for a candle-lit intimate evening release of the 2019 Buche de Noel Bourbon Barrel Aged Imperial Stout. Aged ten months in a Breckenridge Bourbon barrel, this year's Buche de Noel "is a holiday keeper," the brewery says. "Clocking in at 15.5 percent ABV, it'll warm your winter bones — perfect for sipping under a warm blanket or cellaring." The beer will be on tap and available for sale in 750ml starting at 6 p.m. "A slice of the holiday cake confection that our beer gets its name from is yours for the asking during the release, until it is gone. Christopher Ryan will lighten up the evening with a free concert."

Lone Tree Brewing is celebrating its eighth birthday with a charity event from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. that supports Buddy’s Builders, a local nonprofit that builds doghouses to protect outdoor dogs from the elements. There will be three specialty firkins (tapping at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.) of Carrot Cream Ale, Horchata Stout, and four-packs of Barrel-Aged Wee Heavy. There will also be a silent auction from 2 to 6 p.m., live music and barbecue from Ol’ Skool Que.

