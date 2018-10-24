Eight Great Places to Get Bedeviled by Deviled Eggs

There aren't a lot of ambivalent feelings when it comes to deviled eggs; either you love them or you don't. For those who can't get enough of the classic, creamy, pickle-enhanced bite of hard-boiled egg made fancy, we've rounded up some of our favorites, each with its own little twist — or completely flipped on its head for something unique, whether salad-inspired or made meaty with bacon. Even if you're not a fan, these eight deviled eggs have something special that just might make a hater embrace his devilish side. Try them all now, then use them as inspiration for your own upcoming holiday cooking.

Acova

3651 Navajo Street

303-736-2718

Although green eggs sound like a Dr. Seuss classic for kids, chef Matt Miller spikes his deviled yolks with avocado and parsley to give them an emerald hue and a more complex flavor for adult tastes. The rich, tangy Green Goddess eggs get added zing with giardiniera and fresh arugula. An order of six runs $6 a plate, making them a great starter to share with a small group either inside the modern eatery or on the lovely patio outside. And don't worry, there will be no Sam I Am chasing you around the restaurant, nor will you have to eat these on a train or in the rain (unless you really want to).

Brunch deviled eggs at Lola Coastal Mexican come with lobster. Linnea Covington

Lola Coastal Mexican

1575 Boulder Street

720-570-8686

Lobster has clawed its way into all sorts of dishes, and the deviled eggs on the brunch menu at Lola Coastal Mexican in LoHi are among the most amusing. You may think this seafood addition is a bit over the top, but it adds a wonderful layer of buttery flavor. The eggs get even more richness thanks to the crispy bacon crumbled on top, making for a decadent morning appetizer to get your gullet ready for a stack of horchata pancakes or the restaurant's massive chicken-fried steak.

Deviled eggs at Low Country Kitchen in LoHi. Linnea Covington

Low Country Kitchen

1575 Boulder Street

720-512-4168

Fans of the classic deviled egg will love chef Brian Vaughn's version at this LoHi eatery. Each order of four comes topped with crunchy, Abita beer-spiked mustard seeds, pickled celery and a nibble of Benton's country ham. It's two of the best things from the South highlighted in one little bite of creamy, savory goodness. In fact, these represent just the right balance of tradition and chef-y touches; you might want to take a page from Vaughn's repertoire to add some flare to your next batch.

Deep-fried deviled eggs are a popular appetizer at Max's Wine Dive. Max's Wine Dive

Max's Wine Dive

696 Sherman Street

303-593-2554

This Governor's Park staple might be all about the bird, but you can't have the chicken without the egg. Hence the deviled eggs on the brunch and dinner appetizer menu. But unlike your usual Southern-style deviled egg, this one has an innovative touch. The cooked whites are rolled in potato flakes and then deep fried, giving each creamy bite a crunchy, hot shell with a creamy yolk topping. Think scotch egg meets deviled egg with a side of housemade pickles and dill aioli. And, if you really want to make a meal out of the dish, add smoked salmon or crabmeat on the side.

Caesar salad deviled eggs at Narrative in Cherry Creek. Linnea Covington

Narrative

222 Milwaukee Street

303-515-2000

Cherry Creek's newest restaurant is Narrative, located inside the Jacquard Hotel. Here chef Paul Nagan serves a mean deviled egg for lunch and dinner, imbuing the egg halves with Caesar salad nuances. Each bite delivers not only traditional creamy egg yolk goodness, but also the real essence of the famous salad: shredded romaine, Parmesan cheese and housemade dressing complete with anchovies. They're the perfect blending of two classic dishes, proving that the sum is greater than the parts.

Pickled jalapeño-topped deviled eggs from Smok. Linnea Covington

Smok

3330 Brighton Boulevard

720-452-2487

Each order of chef Bill Espiricueta's deviled eggs at this newly opened smokehouse in the Source Hotel & Market Hall come piped to order. Instead of making them ahead of time so that they sit and get rubbery in a refrigerator, each delicate egg-white vessel remains empty until you have a craving, and then it's loaded up with a smooth egg yolk filling whipped with puréed pickles. Each fluffy mound is then topped with pickled jalapeño and sprinkled with smoked paprika. At $4 for an order of five, it's a good deal to add to that plate of burnt ends and ribs.

Deviled eggs with chorizo can be found during happy hour at Tacos Tequila Whiskey. Linnea Covington

Tacos Tequila Whiskey

Three Denver Locations

At all three locations — East Colfax, West Highland and Governor's Park — of this trendy taco shop, guests can indulge in chipotle-infused deviled eggs during the daily happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. (and all day on Mondays). Each $3 order comes with three eggs loaded with diced onion, fresh cilantro, a sprinkling of cotija cheese and crisped chorizo. Smoky chipotle adds slow heat balanced by the velvety creaminess of the huevos. As a bonus, the deviled eggs go great with another happy-hour favorite: the Pinche signature margarita.

The deviled eggs at Urban Farmer come topped with bacon. Urban Farmer

Urban Farmer

1659 Wazee Street

303-262-6070

Chef Chris Starkus is known for plating an amazing spread of nose-to-tail meats and local vegetables (some from his own farm) at this downtown restaurant, but he's also a whiz with eggs — namely deviled eggs, served on Urban Farmer's breakfast and lunch menus. Each order comes topped with fresh chives, ground espelette pepper and a hefty dose of candied bacon made by Starkus's team. Then the whole thing gets laced with maple-bourbon syrup to give the already rich dish a sweet enhancement.