Hangar Bar Closed: Time to Update Our Ten Best Dives List?

Denver’s dive bars are an endangered species. As developments continue to move into formerly forbidden territory, many lowbrow watering holes have dried up — or been cleaned up into welcoming neighborhood joints, and sometimes even renovated beyond recognition. The most recent victim: The Hangar, an eighty-year-old joint at 8001 East Colfax, which closed after last call on August 18. Denver officials have deemed it a "public nuisance."

But isn't that one definition of a true dive bar?

“Get bombed at the Hangar.” That was the motto of this dive — and with three happy hours a day, the Hangar offered ample opportunity to do so. The grocery-store-turned-tavern became the Hangar in 1938, catering to the military crowd at the newly opened Lowry Army Air Force Base. Lowry is long gone, of course, but those patriotic patrons were remembered with the Beer Can Bomber, a scale replica of a B-17 bomber built out of vintage beer cans by local artist Chris Lewis, and commissioned by current owner Lorie Thomas. The bar earned extra points for the WWII-era tiki corner (tiki bars, too, are a rare find in Denver).