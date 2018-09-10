Denver Wine Company Produces Convincing Replicas

It’s hard to taste the difference between the reproduction and the real deal at Denver-based Integrated Beverage Group, where winemakers and scientists are reverse-engineering popular wine brands at a cost savings to wine drinkers. “We’re providing great wine made in the traditional way at a good price with science guiding us along the way,” explains IBG chief wine officer Brett Zimmerman.

The process of replicating a popular wine like Kendall-Jackson Vintners’ Reserve Chardonnay or The Prisoner Red Blend begins in the lab at Ellipse Analytics. Analysts use an array of mass spectrometers and other sophisticated machines to determine the target wine’s chemical properties at the parts-per-billion level. Hundreds of identified chemical compounds determine the aroma, taste and color of wine. The buttery taste in chardonnay, for example, comes from diacetyl, while the bell pepper aroma in malbec comes from methoxypyrazine.

Ellipse Analytics tests the target wine’s chemical properties and matches these properties to taste and aroma descriptors such as oak, spice, floral, fruit or other wine notes. The resulting profile gives winemakers a map for recreating the wine. Veteran winemakers in California, Italy and Oregon then experiment with traditional blending and aging techniques to achieve a facsimile of the original.