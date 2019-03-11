Departure Closes in Cherry Creek After Sale of Halcyon Hotel

The Halcyon Hotel and its anchor restaurants, Departure and Quality Italian, opened at 245 Columbine Street just two and a half years ago. But in our current cutthroat restaurant scene, anything more than a few months old is yesterday's news, even if most Denver residents still look at the growth surge in Cherry Creek as an almost overnight phenomenon.

While Quality Italian's classic decor and instantly familiar menu made it a hit from the beginning, Departure's futuristic dining room and globe-trotting menu from Portland chef Gregory Gourdet made it a little more challenging for diners. Still, the place had its fans — us included, since Departure's Southeast Asian offerings frequently appeared on our lists of the best dishes in Denver.

But the Halcyon, which was opened by Sage Hospitality Group, was sold today, and the new owner, Rockbridge Capital, apparently doesn't share our love. So Sage Restaurant Group, which operates independently of the hotel company, is pulling the plug on Departure. Here's the message from the company on the Departure website: