Boba Shop Die Die Must Try Opens in Cherry Creek North

“We believe that all the best things in life come from trying new things,” says Ben Chow, who co-owns Die Die Must Try Beverage Co. with his wife and parents. The Singapore-inspired boba shop recently opened in Cherry Creek North on the lower level of 250 Steele Street.
“From the get-go, I think my family did things differently,” Chow adds, explaining that his parents’ interracial marriage was uncommon at the time. His father immigrated from Hong Kong and his mother grew up in New York, and when Chow was six years old, the family moved from Maryland to the island country of Singapore.
“We didn’t know anyone. We didn’t have family there, but [Singapore] became home,” he says. Following his senior year of high school, Chow returned to the East Coast to attend college and met his wife, Taylor. They share a love of the outdoors and extensively explored the Catskill Mountains in southeastern New York. Naturally, when they decided they were ready for a fresh start, Denver’s proximity to the Rockies was appealing.
With that same adventurous spirit, the duo moved to the Mile High City without ever having visited before. “Shortly after we moved, my parents were looking to start a new phase in their lives,” says Chow. After 24 years of living abroad, they also relocated to Denver in January. By March, the family had started putting together a business plan and began searching for a brick-and-mortar location.
“Opening up a business was something that my dad was always interested in, and boba was just something that we all enjoyed as a family. But we didn't have any experience making it or running a business,” explains Chow. “But we were like, ‘This would be an opportunity to try something new and [share] the Singapore flavors and culture that we learned to love.”
Chow’s marketing background and his wife’s graphic design experience have been beneficial in launching Die Die Must Try, an expression the family defines as "something so good, it’s worth a full send.” The basement-level shop is surprisingly bright, with large windows and a roll-top garage door. Its cohesive aesthetic is colorful and welcoming, and nods to Singapore appear throughout.
One shelving unit displays books on Singapore and imported retail products including sports drink 100plus and Kickapoo Joy Juice — goods sourced by Chow’s brother, who still lives overseas. Chinese characters appear above another nook, with an English translation below reading “Chen’s 24/7 Night Market.” Chili crisp, ube-flavored popcorn, seaweed tempura chips and other snacks from Singapore fill the space.
Behind the counter, the family blends a variety of bubble tea drinks. To make the beverages more approachable for the uninitiated, the menu is broken down into three steps.
First, visitors pick their drink — base options include kumquat green tea, Earl Grey infused with lavender, vanilla and bergamot, and the highly popular taro milk tea. Next, they choose from toppings like boba, aloe vera, red bean and grass jelly. Finally, customers select their preferred sweetness level.
Die Die Must Try beverages come in sealed cups, as is standard at most bubble tea shops. But to further elevate the culture of Singapore, guests can request that their beverages be served in a da bao bag. Chow describes this as “the authentic Singapore style of enjoying your drink on the go.”
According to Chow, the shop’s neighbors in Cherry Creek North add to the cultural experience. He explains, “In Singapore, shopping and eating are the two national pastimes,” and Cherry Creek reminds him of Orchard Road, a major shopping district in Singapore.
He concludes: “If you've never had boba, we’re your spot. We want to have you in. [Willingness] to try new things in life is the type of thing we want to encourage people to do.”
