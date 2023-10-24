Boba Shop Die Die Must Try Opens in Cherry Creek North

click to enlarge Green tea infused with soursop and calamansi, fruits that are popular in Singapore. Abigail Bliss

“Opening up a business was something that my dad was always interested in, and boba was just something that we all enjoyed as a family. But we didn't have any experience making it or running a business,” explains Chow. “But we were like, ‘This would be an opportunity to try something new and [share] the Singapore flavors and culture that we learned to love.”



Chow’s marketing background and his wife’s graphic design experience have been beneficial in launching Die Die Must Try, an expression the family defines as "something so good, it’s worth a full send.” The basement-level shop is surprisingly bright, with large windows and a roll-top garage door. Its cohesive aesthetic is colorful and welcoming, and nods to Singapore appear throughout.



One shelving unit displays books on Singapore and imported retail products including sports drink 100plus and Kickapoo Joy Juice — goods sourced by Chow’s brother, who still lives overseas. Chinese characters appear above another nook, with an English translation below reading “Chen’s 24/7 Night Market.” Chili crisp, ube-flavored popcorn, seaweed tempura chips and other snacks from Singapore fill the space.

click to enlarge Taro milk tea with boba served in a da bao bag. Abigail Bliss

Behind the counter, the family blends a variety of bubble tea drinks. To make the beverages more approachable for the uninitiated, the menu is broken down into three steps.



First, visitors pick their drink — base options include kumquat green tea, Earl Grey infused with lavender, vanilla and bergamot, and the highly popular taro milk tea. Next, they choose from toppings like boba, aloe vera, red bean and grass jelly. Finally, customers select their preferred sweetness level.



Die Die Must Try beverages come in sealed cups, as is standard at most bubble tea shops. But to further elevate the culture of Singapore, guests can request that their beverages be served in a da bao bag. Chow describes this as “the authentic Singapore style of enjoying your drink on the go.”



According to Chow, the shop’s neighbors in Cherry Creek North add to the cultural experience. He explains, “In Singapore, shopping and eating are the two national pastimes,” and Cherry Creek reminds him of Orchard Road, a major shopping district in Singapore.



He concludes: “If you've never had boba, we’re your spot. We want to have you in. [Willingness] to try new things in life is the type of thing we want to encourage people to do.”