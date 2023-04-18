Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Short Stop: Don't Miss the Pasta at Point Easy

April 18, 2023 12:41PM

The rabbit papperdelle has become a menu staple.
The rabbit papperdelle has become a menu staple. Molly Martin
What: Point Easy

Where: 2000 East 28th Avenue

When: Open 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday

For more info: Visit pointeasydenver.com
click to enlarge breaded and fried pork loin topped with capers and ramps
Pork loin picatta is one of the large plate options.
Molly Martin
About the place: Last June, the former Whittier Pub space reopened as a completely transformed, bright and airy restaurant called Point Easy, from owners Andy Bruch and brothers Dan and Dennis "Denn" Phelps. It impressed us from the start, serving food that we dubbed "destination-worthy." Sadly, Denn Phelps, the man behind the menu, passed away unexpectedly three months after the doors opened.

Since then, the team has continued to carry on his legacy, and Point Easy now has a new executive chef. Carlton Halaby is a Colorado native who started his career slinging calzones at D.P. Dough in Boulder. Since then, he's risen through the ranks, working at Central Bistro and the Kitchen Boulder before moving to New York City, where he landed a gig as the executive chef at Otway and was the sous chef at Blanca, a two-Michelin-star restaurant.

The menu at Point Easy changes regularly to highlight what's in season, and Halaby will soon launch new spring items. But he's already made some fresh additions, including a pan-seared bavette steak with bone marrow XO sauce ($39) and Colorado trout with salsa verde ($31), both of which are in the large plates section of the menu. There's also a crowd-pleasing pork loin picatta ($27) with capers, lemon, umami mayo and ramps, which won't be in season much longer.
click to enlarge four mezzaluna on a plate next to a cocktail with dill and a plate of charred rapini.
The 'nduja mezzaluna is a memorable bite.
Molly Martin
What you're eating: Don't miss the pasta. While Point Easy's menu is mostly made up of small plates, all of which are tempting options, there is also a pasta section. "I keep thinking I'm going to take some of them off the menu, but they're just so good," Halaby noted during our recent dinner visit.  And he's right. We tried three of five current pasta options that evening, and all were hits.

The 'nduja mezzaluna arrived first. At $17 for four of the delicate, stuffed pasta packages, it's on the pricey side, but each bite was memorable, with the spicy sausage mingling with sharp pecorino sardo cheese and brightened by a touch of orange zest.

A generous portion of cacio e pepe risotto ($21) was a throwback to the bowls of orzo with Parmesan and black pepper that I basically lived on as a kid, but way, way better. The simple flavor profile was executed with perfect balance, and I've been dreaming about the dish's silky texture ever since.
click to enlarge a plate of risotto on a table.
Cacio e pepe risotto offers a taste of comfort.
Molly Martin
The favorite, though, was an item that's become a staple on the Point Easy menu: rabbit pappardelle al bianco ($31). The wide, handmade pasta noodles held tender braised rabbit — a protein that doesn't get enough play these days. Walnuts lent texture, and a creamy mascarpone added a luxurious creaminess to the dish, which came topped with plenty of grated Parmesan.

And there's good reason to go back for another pasta dish — in honor of Denn, the restaurant is donating $1 from every Creste di Gallo Bolognese it sells to the Colorado Grain Chain, a nonprofit with which the late chef worked closely.

From the cocktails to the desserts to the thick-cut French fries, Point Easy was a pleasure from start to finish — and our pasta cravings have yet to subside.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation