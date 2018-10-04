Dry Dock Brewing's Remarkable String of GABF Medal Wins Comes to an End

One of the most remarkable streaks in Colorado craft-beer history has come to an end. Dry Dock Brewing, which medaled at the Great American Beer Festival for ten years in a row, starting with a silver for its USS Minnow Mild Ale in 2008, didn't come home with any prizes at this year's competition.

But owners Kevin DeLange and Michele Redding aren't crying. Instead, they're celebrating.

"We were all bummed at first," says DeLange, who attended the awards ceremony with senior brewers Alan Simons and Martin Vargas. "But then it was, 'Can you believe we got one ten years in a row?' Then all our colleagues and customers said the same thing. And the whole attitude shifted in just ten or fifteen minutes."