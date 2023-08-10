Vail Valley Restaurant Group's Newest Addition Elevates Rotisserie Chicken and Ribs

As we enjoy the last days of summer and start to plan fall adventures, the mountains beckon. In the Vail Valley, there are several upcoming events that offer tempting reasons to visit, including Block Party Eagle August 11 through August 13 and Beaver Creek’s Oktoberfest, which takes place over Labor Day weekend. If you find yourself in the area, one of its newest eateries, Ed’z in Edwards, is a prime place to stop for a meal.
Located near exit 163 off of I-70 West in the Edwards Plaza, Ed'z opened in January and is the sixth concept from the locally rooted Northside Family of Restaurants, which is owned by James Pavelich and Steve Shelman along with executive chef Noah Bender.
Entering Ed’z, you see and feel the influences of fire throughout the decor and layout. “This is the only restaurant we have where you cannot actually see the whole kitchen,” says Bender. “It’s a little different for [our group], but the fact that the rotisserie is mounted to the wall behind the bar allows you to see your food cooking; you know it’s fresh, and you know it’s going to come out hot and ready to go.”
Accompanying the rotisserie wall is a large fireplace in the main dining room as well as a cozy fire pit area on the west-facing deck — perfect for enjoying a Colorado Diablo Marg. "Drinks are such an important part of the meal," Bender notes. "We definitely like to put emphasis on our cocktail creations. We like to keep it simple, but with some strong flavors across the menu. Another part of that equation is wine. Because of our buying power, we get some cool deals on wines. At Fattoria, we have a wine spectator award, and across all of our brands, we focus on wine selections. At Ed’z, there are some wines that you wouldn’t see at a normal comfort-food restaurant.”
“Because we have several restaurants, we have really good relationships with our vendors,” explains Bender, “so we’re able to get stuff like quality lobsters, halibut and soft-shelled crabs.” Another popular dish is the flavorful Rotisserie Ribs ($22 for a half rack and $34 for a full rack with two sides).
The Northside Family of Restaurants creates sophisticated menus and dishes for the Vail Valley, but the thing that sets its establishments apart is the community aspect. Whether you're an out-of-towner or a local regular, guests are almost always guaranteed a tableside welcome from one of the partners. “It’s super fun to go around and talk to tables,” says Bender. “I drive around town and stop at all the different dining rooms and say hi to people I know from all over the valley. Because there are a lot of people who come back to the area every year, we really get to know them. We’ve been here for eleven years now, and we welcome them back and make them feel at home. Right now, you could visit for a week and not even leave our restaurant. And that’s our goal.”
As for the locals, Bender says, “We see them basically every day!”
Ed'z is located at 69 Edwards Access Road in Edwards. It is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, visit edzinedwards.com.