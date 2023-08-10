Navigation
Support Us
Search

Recommended

Vail Valley Restaurant Group's Newest Addition Elevates Rotisserie Chicken and Ribs

Ed'z in Edwards opened in January and is the sixth concept from Northside Family of Restaurants, which also includes Northside Kitchen and Southside Benderz.
August 10, 2023
Ed'z offers a variety of sides like the truffle tots alongside its rotisserie ribs and chicken.
Ed'z offers a variety of sides like the truffle tots alongside its rotisserie ribs and chicken. Staci Berry
Share this:
As we enjoy the last days of summer and start to plan fall adventures, the mountains beckon. In the Vail Valley, there are several upcoming events that offer tempting reasons to visit, including Block Party Eagle August 11 through August 13 and Beaver Creek’s Oktoberfest, which takes place over Labor Day weekend. If you find yourself in the area, one of its newest eateries, Ed’z in Edwards, is a prime place to stop for a meal.

Located near exit 163 off of I-70 West in the Edwards Plaza, Ed'z opened in January and is the sixth concept from the locally rooted Northside Family of Restaurants, which is owned by James Pavelich and Steve Shelman along with executive chef Noah Bender.
click to enlarge the front of a white building
Ed'z in Edwards is located in the Edwards Plaza off of I-70.
Staci Berry
Ed'z specializes in rotisserie-cooked comfort food, which is a new concept for the group. “When we found the space, we were trying to figure out what kind of food we could put in that would not be in direct competition with anybody down here and that would provide value,” says Bender. “That’s kinda how we got to rotisserie, and how the concept fits in with our group. Obviously, we’ve never done rotisserie before, and we did a big remodel on the space, so there’s a lot of new fun stuff here. It’s the same hospitality concept as Northside Kitchen or Southside Benderz. We want to get to know our guests and provide them with a value-oriented experience.”

Entering Ed’z, you see and feel the influences of fire throughout the decor and layout. “This is the only restaurant we have where you cannot actually see the whole kitchen,” says Bender. “It’s a little different for [our group], but the fact that the rotisserie is mounted to the wall behind the bar allows you to see your food cooking; you know it’s fresh, and you know it’s going to come out hot and ready to go.”

Accompanying the rotisserie wall is a large fireplace in the main dining room as well as a cozy fire pit area on the west-facing deck — perfect for enjoying a Colorado Diablo Marg. "Drinks are such an important part of the meal," Bender notes. "We definitely like to put emphasis on our cocktail creations. We like to keep it simple, but with some strong flavors across the menu. Another part of that equation is wine. Because of our buying power, we get some cool deals on wines. At Fattoria, we have a wine spectator award, and across all of our brands, we focus on wine selections. At Ed’z, there are some wines that you wouldn’t see at a normal comfort-food restaurant.”
click to enlarge two people sitting in orange patio chairs facing trees and hills
Locals enjoy a cocktail and mountain views on the deck at Ed'z in Edwards.
Staci Berry
While the fall-off-the-bone tender rotisserie chicken, which is available on a sandwich for $12 or as a full meal on its own ($18 for a half and $29 for a whole with two sides — don't miss the truffle tots) is a highlight, Ed’z serves a diverse menu that includes seafood options inspired by Bender’s New England upbringing, such as Lobster Deviled Eggs ($19) and the Soft Shell Crab Sandwich (market price).

“Because we have several restaurants, we have really good relationships with our vendors,” explains Bender, “so we’re able to get stuff like quality lobsters, halibut and soft-shelled crabs.” Another popular dish is the flavorful Rotisserie Ribs ($22 for a half rack and $34 for a full rack with two sides).

The Northside Family of Restaurants creates sophisticated menus and dishes for the Vail Valley, but the thing that sets its establishments apart is the community aspect. Whether you're an out-of-towner or a local regular, guests are almost always guaranteed a tableside welcome from one of the partners. “It’s super fun to go around and talk to tables,” says Bender. “I drive around town and stop at all the different dining rooms and say hi to people I know from all over the valley. Because there are a lot of people who come back to the area every year, we really get to know them. We’ve been here for eleven years now, and we welcome them back and make them feel at home. Right now, you could visit for a week and not even leave our restaurant. And that’s our goal.”

As for the locals, Bender says, “We see them basically every day!”

Ed'z is located at 69 Edwards Access Road in Edwards. It is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, visit edzinedwards.com.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Staci Berry is a Louisiana transplant living in Denver since 2012. She enjoys fancy feasting with friends and the dirtiest martinis possible.

Trending

Bobby Flay's Burgers Are Coming to Colorado

Openings & Closings

Bobby Flay's Burgers Are Coming to Colorado

By Molly Martin
The Best Classic Steakhouses in Denver

Lists

The Best Classic Steakhouses in Denver

By Westword Staff
Masas Boulder Is a New Spot Off Pearl Street Specializing in Traditional Oaxacan Fare

Global Cuisine

Masas Boulder Is a New Spot Off Pearl Street Specializing in Traditional Oaxacan Fare

By Toni Tresca
Experience True Michoacán-Style Carnitas at Mi Tierra Caliente in Arvada

Global Cuisine

Experience True Michoacán-Style Carnitas at Mi Tierra Caliente in Arvada

By Tony White
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation