El Coqui D'Aqui Owners Will Open Big New Puerto Rican Restaurant

We were sad to see one of Denver's only Puerto Rican restaurants, El Coqui D'Aqui, close earlier this year at 2236 South Colorado Boulevard (even if the replacement, Pupusas Lover, is a great addition to the area). But it turns out that El Coqui didn't go out of business; owners Alex and Diana Rivera simply ran out of space for their growing legion of loyal customers. While we've had to go all summer without a taste of Puerto Rican cooking, the Riveras will soon reopen their restaurant in a bigger space and with a new name.

Puerto Rico 5280 will open at 3109 Federal Boulevard with a bigger menu, a full bar, and plenty of room for karaoke, DJs, live music and dancing. "We're shooting for mid-September," Alex Rivera says.

As at his original restaurant on Colorado Boulevard, Rivera is doing all the interior work himself, creating a space that will, like El Coqui, offer a Puerto Rican beach-style theme, but will also take inspiration from the brightly painted historic buildings of Old San Juan. The exterior of the building, which has been vacant since Brewshine BBQ closed more than two years ago, will receive an Old San Juan paint job, and one corner of the dining room will also mimic a street corner of Puerto Rico's capital city.