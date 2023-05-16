El Huequito Is a Taco Staple in Elyria-Swansea

Now nestled in the newly built, mixed-use Viña Apartments development off of East 48th Avenue and Vine Street, Tacos El Huequito has established itself as a hub for community in the evolving neighborhood of Elyria-Swansea.
The business, owned by husband and wife Ramón Aguirre and Lorena Álvarez, launched in 2015 as a food truck. In 2018, it moved into a space at 46th Avenue and Josephine Street. Recently, its landlord, Columbia Ventures, which is the developer of the Viña affordable housing space, made a significant investment in the eatery and brought it to its new home.
“We made the switch to a permanent location because we wanted to create a place where people could come and sit and enjoy the food. And after years on the road, people now know where to find us seven days a week,” Aguirre says. The new location has been a big success, he adds, drawing customers from far beyond its neighborhood. “Many know about us from our food truck. Some people come in from all over the state."
Although housed in a new build, the restaurant oozes cheer and has an instantly welcoming vibe — guests are met with a smile and an intoxicating waft of warm spices and simmering meats. “El huequito” is Spanish for a “small hollow or pit.” “It’s our way of saying there’s always room for a little more,” Aguirre says. And there’s plenty to make room for.
The freshly made red and green salsas served alongside bring the heat and are also a great match for the housemade tortilla chips. “Our food is different because I care so much for it. If I don’t like it, no one else will. I want our customers to look at it and love it before they even try it,” Aguirre says.
Other dishes include the hefty namesake Way-Key-Toe Burrito (which is playfully spelled phonetically for non-Spanish speakers) and is stuffed with a choice of meat, crisp French fries, refried beans, avocado, cheese, onion, cilantro, tomatoes and green chile ($13).
If you’re seeking a side that might just steal the show, the Mexican corn on the cob slathered with a thick layer of mayonnaise, Parmesan cheese and tangy Tajín seasoning is a must-try ($5.55 for four pieces).
While it will add boozy drinks when it gets its liquor license this summer, Tacos El Huequito currently serves beverage options like horchata, aguas frescas and a wide selection of Mexican sodas.
the city’s largest and longest-standing food desert. But recent investment and innovation, like the grand opening of the Tepeyac Community Health Center earlier this year, are aimed at bringing in basic amenities and keeping costs down for residents.
Future developments are slated to include more affordable housing, much like Viña, a grocery store, and more restaurants and retail space. There are mixed feelings among residents about the changes. “It’s 50/50,” Aguirre says, noting that some are worried about the implications of growth and gentrification, but others welcome the new community resources and businesses.
“The area will only continue to grow, and we will, too,” adds Aguirre, hinting about a possible Tacos El Huequito out-of-state expansion in the future.
“We hope to continue to welcome patrons from all over,” he concludes. “At the end of the day, it’s about feeding people great food.”
Tacos El Huequito is located at 2111 East 48th Avenue and is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m. For more information, visit tacos-el-huequito.business.site, or follow the restaurant on Instagram and TikTok.