Bonanno Out at El Rancho, New Management Drops Mandatory Tipping Fee

Now, Bonanno is out. "You may have heard rumblings over the past couple weeks as a transition has been underway," the post continues. "El Rancho ended its relationship with Denver-based Bonanno Concepts, which includes the termination of their CHP fee (mandatory tipping)."
Mandatory tipping and other restaurant fees are a hot topic, not just at El Rancho, but at restaurants across the metro area — and nationwide. Frank and Jacqueline Bonanno recently spoke to Westword about the Creating Happy People (CHP) fee that they implemented at all Bonanno Concepts restaurants; one of the driving factors was to create more equity between front- and back-of-house employees, but they admitted that the system is constantly being re-evaluated and that pushback from the public and employees has been difficult at times.
"We're revisiting it every quarter," Jacqueline noted. "We look at it squarely in the face. We have the uncomfortable conversation. At some point, we may truly decide it's not serving us. It's not serving us emotionally, it's not serving us financially. But right now, it is. It's serving everyone, and it's pretty great."
But it wasn't serving the staff and guests at El Rancho, it seems.
"Bonanno Concepts will no longer operate El Rancho Colorado, as our vision and values differ from the rest of the current investor group," the Bonanno group says in a statement sent to Westword on April 12. "We wish them the best in their new approach and look forward to refocusing our attention on our Denver-based restaurants."
Instagram post offers more insights:
You’ll continue to see familiar faces — Sam, Cap, Maggie, Jimmy and others — along with our largely local staff who are excited to welcome you back, introduce our new chef, and show off our new menu (coming soon) featuring locally- and regionally-sourced, fresh foods. We’ll offer lighter menu options for the warm days ahead in addition to the Western faves you know and love.And what a journey it's been. El Rancho got its start in 1948, when the Jahnke family built a rustic log building by the side of U.S. Route 40, putting a restaurant on the first floor and moving in upstairs. For decades, it was run by Donna and Paul McEncroe, who transformed it into such a classic Colorado destination restaurant that when Interstate 70 was built right outside, El Rancho got its own exit. But after they sold the place in 1988, it went through a series of owners...and identity changes.
Keep an eye out for special promotions. For starters:
• Ladies’ Night on Thursdays in the Aspen Room: ALL are welcome; ladies drink for half price from 4 p.m. to close.
• Wear a cowboy hat and your first freshly-crafted El Rancho Brewery beer is on the house. Lil’ Buckaroos & those under 21 can enjoy a free specialty mocktail.
El Rancho is excited to honor our heritage and celebrate being part of the community for over 75 YEARS (76, to be exact). It’s been a bumpy ride, no doubt – brings to mind the bumpy wagon and stagecoach rides that early pioneers took to get to this neck of the woods in the first place!
We live in the mountains. We can handle a few bumps.
We look forward to:
- celebrating the Colorado experience with people of all ages
- taking a more active role in the community
- creating more memories through special events
Many of you have a long history with El Rancho. We welcome hearing your stories - some of which may be featured on our website. The good, the bad, and the ugly. (But let’s be honest, the good ones are way more fun to read).
… and we welcome your ideas to help enhance your El Rancho Colorado experience. Post ‘em here!
The journey continues..
A brewery was added by the Vincent family in 2016, but by 2022, it was in debt and had become embroiled in legal disputes. By that August, it was back on the market, and in November 2022, Evergreen's Jack and Sherry Buchanan of Northstar Ventures and Travis McAfoos of Piedra Peak Properties partnered to purchase El Rancho. They partnered with the Bonanno Concepts restaurant group to run the operation, and the restaurant reopened in January 2023.
Now another chapter is set to begin.