 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
El Tazumal is closed, but something new is already in the works.EXPAND
El Tazumal is closed, but something new is already in the works.
Mark Antonation

Pupusas Are Out, Argentinian Is In on Santa Fe Drive

Westword Staff | March 12, 2019 | 9:30am
AA

El Tazumal began serving Salvadoran pupusas and other specialties in the summer of 2017 at 258 Santa Fe Drive. While the restaurant never put up a permanent sign on the front of the building, a colorful mural depicting the Mayan pyramid that gave the place its name was advertisement enough, especially since the image also includes busy cooks turning out steaming baskets of pupusas.

But El Tazumal is now closed, and the mural, painted by Markarius Williams, could soon disappear. El Tazumal's owner isn't going anywhere, though. A note on the restaurant's Facebook page states that the place is just closed for remodeling, and signs in the front window indicate a change of name and cuisine. The space will soon become Carne, an Argentinian street-food eatery, under the same ownership. Expect empanadas and lomito (steak) and choripan (sausage) sandwiches.

While the mural is still eye-catching, it no longer represents the country or the style of food that will soon be served. We'll wait and see if the pupusas and Salvadoran scenery will be replaced with images of empanadas and pampas.

Continue Reading

Related Stories

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: