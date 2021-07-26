Bonanno Concepts Beverage Director Emma Alexander is Shaking Things Up

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

"I really felt like a unicorn when I first started in the nineties,” says Emma Alexander of her early career, when it was uncommon for a Black woman to be a bartender. “I got put through the ringer a little. I bartended at certain places, and people would not let me serve them."

She got her first industry job in 1997 at Cell Block Nightclub in Cincinnati, first at the coat check before becoming a shot girl and eventually a supervisor and bartender. Three years later, she left Cell Block to help open the U.S. outposts of German beer franchise Hofbrauhaus.

In 2001, a white Cincinnati police officer shot and killed an unarmed Black man, Timothy Thomas, leading to years of unrest in the city and contributing to Alexander's decision to relocate to Atlanta in 2006. “I felt more comfortable [in Atlanta] because I saw more people that looked like me,” she says.

In her new home, Alexander became involved with the distribution end of the beverage industry, driven by curiosity and a desire to be well-rounded in her career. She questioned why she didn’t see many women or people of color in distributor or supplier positions, but she also learned about the people who contribute to the many links in the supply chain.

“I met a lot of farmers that grew the grain that’s used in whiskey," she notes. "Everybody from the farmer to the brewer to the distiller. It was very much grassroots and so personal. I felt like I was helping their kids get to college." She studied the fine details of the process, which deepened her respect for the product. Hers was a different approach than many other distributors, but it allowed her to understand the story behind each bottle she sold.

Low alcohol cocktails like Alexander's Not an IPA are popular right now. Jeff Fierberg

After relocating to Colorado in 2019, Alexander joined the Bonanno Concepts as beverage director. The restaurant group includes the Denver Milk Market food hall at 1800 Wazee Street #100 as well as nine unique stand-alone restaurants serving everything from Italian to barbecue. In her role, Alexander works with bartenders and managers to craft drinks that complement each concept's atmosphere and food offerings, as well as helping with responsibilities like budgeting and vendor management — a job that is similar to that of a symphony conductor, she explains.

Despite years of experience, Alexander says a huge part of being a beverage director is listening to others. “If you think you know it all, you’re too busy talking," she explains. "When you listen and observe you can be a better person."

She also keeps an eye on trends, scouring the internet, reading articles and taking note of what various bartender’s guilds are highlighting. Current trends include the increased popularity of traditional cocktails as well as non and low-alcohol drinks, like the Not An IPA cocktail Alexander created at Denver Milk Market, made with amaro Montenegro, elderflower liqueur, Lo-Hi aperitif and fresh grapefruit juice.

After more than two decades in the industry, Alexander has recently been recognized for her work; she was named a "culture shaker" by a nationwide Gentlemen Jack campaign and she was selected as one of Chilled Magazine’s 100 Market Ambassadors. She also organizes events to create community in her role as co-president of the Colorado chapter of Women Who Whiskey, a worldwide networking and educational organization.

While Alexander notes that the beverage industry today still lack diversity, she believes the acknowledge she's received is an opportunity to break down barriers for others to follow her path. “Always remember," she remarks, "no matter what anyone says, you’re the strongest person in your life and you should not be discouraged."

For more information about the Bonanno Concepts restaurant group, visit bonannoconcepts.com. To learn more about the Colorado chapter of Women Who Whiskey and its upcoming fall events, visit womenwhowhiskey.club/colorado.