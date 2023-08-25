 Empower Field Adds Five Items for $5 Each for the 2023 Broncos Season | Westword
Food & Drink News

Empower Field Adds Five Items for $5 Each for the 2023 Broncos Season

Fans on a budget, take notice.
August 25, 2023
It's not often that an NFL stadium opts to actually discount food items.
There have been some changes afoot at Empower Field during the off-season, many of which — like the new, much bigger big screen — were introduced on August 25. But the buzziest new addition doesn't come with a big price tag at all. In fact, it's a new deal for hungry fans.

In an effort to add more value to its food offerings, Empower Field has actually lowered the price of five fan favorites. Basic versions of a hot dog and nachos, City Pop popcorn, a regular-sized soft pretzel (not to be confused with the "giant pretzel" that's been added and, according to one staffer, is "not as big as the new big screen, but it's close") and sodas are all now $5 each.

While $5 might be high if you were grabbing any of these from 7-Eleven, it's a hell of a deal for an NFL stadium, where food and beverage costs are notoriously outrageous.

There are other new food options as well, like a breakfast banh mi made with chorizo and eggs for day games, plus mac and cheese loaded with buffalo chicken or pulled pork made in the kitchen's new smoker. But let's be real: Most people aren't going to Broncos games for a gourmet feast. If your main goal is balancing out all the beer you plan to drink, a $5 hot dog will do the trick just fine.
