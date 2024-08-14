Empower Field at Mile High Debuts New Food Options for the 2024 Season

In anticipation of the August 18 pre-season home game and the start of the 2024 season, the Denver Broncos introduced the latest food offerings and a new premium club space at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium.
Located on the stadium's north side, Club 1977 is a premium space that is a tribute to the club’s Orange Crush defense of the 1970s that led to the Broncos' first Super Bowl appearance in 1977. This all-inclusive space is for members only, and available for members to use for non-Broncos events.
If a way to a fan's heart is through his tummy, then the Broncos and the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group have a solid game plan.
After a round of taste testing, Blue Pan's Detroit-style pies (section 127) are our pick for the best eats. The popular local eatery with locations in the West Highland and Congress Park neighborhoods, as well as its newest in Golden, serves one of the best pies in town...and that quality holds up at Empower Field.
Here's a look at some of the other new specialty items available at the stadium: