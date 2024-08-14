 Empower Field Debuts New Restaurants to Kick Off 2024 Broncos Season | Westword
Empower Field at Mile High Debuts New Food Options for the 2024 Season

They include Blue Pan's Detroit-style pizza, Lucy's Burger Bar and TAG Burger Bar.
August 14, 2024
You can now get Blue Pan's Detroit-style pizza at a Broncos game.
You can now get Blue Pan's Detroit-style pizza at a Broncos game. Evan Semon

In anticipation of the August 18 pre-season home game and the start of the 2024 season, the Denver Broncos introduced the latest food offerings and a new premium club space at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium.

Located on the stadium's north side, Club 1977 is a premium space that is a tribute to the club’s Orange Crush defense of the 1970s that led to the Broncos' first Super Bowl appearance in 1977. This all-inclusive space is for members only, and available for members to use for non-Broncos events.

If a way to a fan's heart is through his tummy, then the Broncos and the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group have a solid game plan. 
click to enlarge
Club 1977 is a new premium space that is a tribute to the club’s ‘Orange Crush’ defense of the 1970s
Evan Semon
Die-hard Denver Broncos fans would eat a sack lunch and drink tap water if it meant a guaranteed winning season. Until then, they can check out the latest restaurants serving eats inside Empower Field at Mile High this year: Bean Water, Hall and Worth, Better Off Burger, Lucy's Burger Bar, Blue Pan Pizza, Pints Peak Ice Cream, Bonanno Concepts, Renegade Burrito, Ducks Dozen, TAG Burger Bar & Restaurants Concepts, and Guard and Grace.

After a round of taste testing, Blue Pan's Detroit-style pies (section 127) are our pick for the best eats. The popular local eatery with locations in the West Highland and Congress Park neighborhoods, as well as its newest in Golden, serves one of the best pies in town...and that quality holds up at Empower Field.

Here's a look at some of the other new specialty items available at the stadium:
click to enlarge cheeseburgers
Grab a TAG burger topped with American cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato and secret sauce in section 127.
Evan Semon
click to enlarge a crunchwrap
Tender Crunch, a play on a fast food favorite with ancho chicken, green chile queso and pico de gallo, can be found in sections 327 and 525.
Evan Semon
click to enlarge fried chicken sandwiches cut in half
The new fried chicken sandwich has a Southwest kick from the addition of pepper jack cheese, roasted green chiles and spicy aioli. Find it in sections 303 and 342.
Evan Semon
sticky bun
Buns on the Run cinnamon buns from Hall & Worth will be available for a post-game treat at gates 2, 4 and 10 upon exit.
Evan Semon
