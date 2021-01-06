 
Support Us

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
| Booze |

Family Jones Unveils Inauguration Rye Four Years in the Making

Mark Antonation | January 6, 2021 | 10:30am
Inauguration Rye is on sale now for pick-up at the Family Jones on January 20.EXPAND
Inauguration Rye is on sale now for pick-up at the Family Jones on January 20.
Danielle Lirette
AA
^
Keep Westword Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.

Support Us

Four years ago, Family Jones distiller Rob Masters was filling barrels with his distillery's first rye whiskey when a friend and co-worker pointed out that it was Inauguration Day. "I started thinking that I should sit on a barrel for a while," Masters recalls.

Four years later, you'll be able to taste the result: Inauguration Rye is now on sale on the Family Jones website, and it will be bottled and handed out on January 20, 2021, the day that President-elect Joe Biden takes his oath of office.

The Family Jones Spirit House didn't open its distillery/restaurant at 3245 Osage Street until November 2017, but the company had already opened its main production facility in Loveland, so a small amount of rye has been in barrels for a full four years. That's the amount of time required if a distillery wants to label its whiskey "bottled in bond," Masters points out — and it's the same length as a presidential term, making Family Jones Inaugural Rye the perfect choice for the distillery's first bottled-in-bond spirit.

Related Stories

Masters adds that a whiskey must meet several other requirements to earn bottled-in-bond status: It must be made by a single distiller from whiskey made in a single season, aged in a government-bonded warehouse and bottled at at least 100 proof (50 percent alcohol by volume). Additionally, Inauguration Rye is a straight rye, so it had to be made with at least 51 percent rye and be aged in oak barrels for at least two years with no additives. This rye far surpasses those regulations, as its grain bill comprises 75 percent rye from Colorado Stock & Grain plus 15 percent corn and 10 percent malted barley from Jones Farms Organics and Root Shoot Malting.

"I love making rye, particularly Colorado rye," the distiller adds. "We've only ever bought our rye from four Colorado farms. Rye is a lot harder to make, but the flavors created are more delicate compared to bourbon."

The presidential connection and the history of rye whiskey in America are intertwined; Masters points out that George Washington was a rye distiller. He says that Inauguration Rye wasn't intended as a political statement, since the idea was born years before the current election results, and he hopes to make an Inauguration Day release a regular occurrence, with possibly even an eight-year-old rye in the future.

Only 380 bottles of Inauguration Rye will be filled, so there's a limit of two bottles per person. They'll set you back $80 each, and Masters says he expects the run to sell out quickly. Once you make your purchase, you'll be able to pick up your rye at the LoHi distillery beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 20.

Keep Westword Free... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Denver with no paywalls.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.