Eighteen Years of Fat Jack's Has Come to an End

What started as a single takeout-only sub shop on East Colfax Avenue in 2000 turned into a mini-empire of Fat Jack's Super Subs locations across the metro area. But the three remaining outposts are now all closed. There were as many as nine different locations throughout the company's life span, but the last three, at 450 Broadway, 3326 Tejon Street and 906 Curtis Street (on the Auraria campus), were all shuttered this week.
Fat Jack's was founded by brothers Ryan, Jeff and Mark Ward eighteen years ago at 1245 East Colfax Avenue. The business was purchased by Kyle and Brooke Fabra in 2012, who added seating to the original sandwich shop that year and expanded into new neighborhoods. The Fabras sold the business more than a year ago, though, and the current ownership could not be reached.
Other locations over the years included 4101 East Evans Avenue, 6603 Leetsdale Drive, 3535 Quebec Street, 723 Quebec Street and 2736 Welton Street.
Fat Jack's was known for its late-night hours — staying open until 3 a.m. on the weekends — as well as for tabletop and wall art created by local tattoo and graffiti artists.
