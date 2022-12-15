Fat Sully's Opens at Denver Biscuit Company in Centennial on December 16

"The people of Centennial spoke, and we listened," says Patrik Strate, general manager of the Centennial location of Denver Biscuit Company (DBC), which opened in April at 8271 South Quebec Street.
Under the umbrella company of Atomic Provisions, most Denver Biscuit Company locations — except the Stanley Marketplace outpost — are three-in-one concepts, with Atomic Cowboy and Fat Sully's pizza operating under the same roof. But when Centennial debuted, it served only the DBC menu.
But now, with the addition of Fat Sully's to the mix, "We're bringing New York-style pizza to the suburbs. We're bringing some big-ass slices and crazy drinks," Strate notes.
"One of the exciting things has been getting into a market where people haven't heard of us," he adds. "At the locations in entertainment districts, people just come." At this spot in the southern suburbs, the restaurant has drawn a very different demographic than the younger crowd that frequents its outposts on South Broadway, Colfax Avenue and Tennyson Street. "It's a lot of retirees, a lot of families," he says.
The Centennial location, which was formerly a Steak ’n Shake, has a huge parking lot as well as a drive-up window to accommodate the crowds — customers can order ahead and get a text when their food is ready for pickup, making it fast and easy to get brunch, and soon pizza, on the go.
Also on the menu in Centennial, as at every DBC location: the Lights Out Burger, one of our picks for the ten best burgers in Denver. "It's silly how many burgers we sell for a pizza place," Strate notes.
And in 2023, that burger — along with biscuits and pizza — will also be served in Golden in late spring or early summer. "It's right on Main Street in a building with historic architecture," Strate says of the upcoming addition. The company is also planning to open its second Kansas location in Overland Park, "to take some of the stress off our first location there in Kansas City," he adds.
There are other expansion plans in the works, though the details are on hold for now. "When you have a brand that people love," Strate says, "the sky's the limit."
Denver Biscuit Company's Centennial location is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Fat Sully's pizza will be available 11 a.m. to close daily beginning December 16. For more information, visit denbisco.com.