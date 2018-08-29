Flower Child Blossoms in Boulder

The fast casual restaurant trend has a healthy, new option: Flower Child, which opened last week at 2580 Arapahoe Avenue in Boulder.

Born from the mind of Phoenix-based restaurateur Sam Fox, this mini-chain (with twelve nationwide locations and growing) touts whole foods, diet-friendly meals, loads of vegetables and a healthy-eating mentality. The menu proves a vast landscape of appetizers, sandwiches, soup, salads, platters of plant-based sides and desserts.

EXPAND The heirloom tomato toast at Flower Child. Linnea Covington

From the starter menu, for example, you can sample heirloom tomato toast with pistachio pesto, or crushed-avocado toast with a soft egg and white cheddar. The salad list runs long; standouts include the watermelon and farro salad packed with heirloom tomatoes, radishes, crispy garbanzo beans, leafy greens and preserved lemon vinaigrette. Flower Child also offers a unique take on the ubiquitous kale salad, a dish full of tart pink grapefruit, apples, black currants, smoked almonds, white cheddar and a pleasing apple cider vinaigrette.