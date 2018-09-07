Former La Loma Chef Opens El Cazo in Jefferson Park

When La Loma moved from its longtime home on West 26th Avenue to new digs downtown, the Jefferson Park neighborhood lost a favorite Mexican restaurant, watering hole and community gathering spot. But former La Loma chef Efren Velasquez is ready to bring his magic back to the neighborhood; he's opening El Cazo Cocina y Cantina at 2901 West 25th Avenue on Saturday, September 8.

Chef Efren Velazquez unveils El Cazo this weekend. El Cazo

Velasquez originally announced he'd be returning to Jefferson Park back in January, when he shared his vision for a Mexican restaurant based on his family's cooking traditions. "All the recipes are either mine or my mother's," he said at the time. "I've always been known for my enchilada sauce."

And while El Cazo is modern inside and out, with a well-appointed dining room and accordion windows that open out onto the sidewalk surrounding a brand new apartment building, much of the restaurant's menu looks comforting and familiar. Velasquez was born in Chihuahua, Mexico, where his mother ran a restaurant, so professional cooking is in his genes.