Frank Bonanno Plans Bones Takeover for One Night at Mizuna

Delicious lobster ramen will be on the menu at Mizuna as Bones takes over for one night.

Restaurateur Frank Bonanno closed Bones, his corner noodle shop, last summer, explaining at the time that the neighborhood was looking for something "a little faster, a little less expensive." The chef had a final sendoff for Bones on a warm Saturday night in June, cooking up some of his guests' favorites from the eatery's decade in business.

Fried chicken is now the thing at 701 Grant Street; Bonanno switched the restaurant over to the fast-casual Lou's Food Bar about a month after Bones closed. But apparently enough Governor's Park neighbors are missing the ramen, bao buns and other tasty fare that Bonanno has planned a one-night Bones pop-up inside his flagship restaurant, Mizuna, just a couple of doors down at 225 East Seventh Avenue.

From 5 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, you'll be able to indulge in Bones staples à la carte, as well as what the restaurateur describes as "a few other little experiments and playful Mizuna additions."

The menu is still mostly under wraps — you like a surprise, right? — but expect lobster ramen, pork udon with tonkostu broth, and seared tuna soba noodles in red curry. Snacks will include flash-fried shishitos, roasted Brussels spouts, and the famous — and much missed — Bones escargot potstickers. Weather permitting, Mizuna will be seating on its patio as well as in the dining room.

Reservations for the dinner are encouraged (make them on mizunadenver.com or call 303-832-4778), though some seating will be available for walk-ins. While Mizuna's regular menu won't be available, it's worth giving up for one night because Bonanno himself will be doing the cooking, and he's making ramen noodles from scratch for the event — appropriate, considering that March has been designated as National Noodle Month.

Does that mean March comes in as linguini and goes out like lasagna?

If you can't make it to Mizuna on March 18 but you're still craving Bonanno's Asian-inspired eats, don't forget that the chef also operates Milk Market downtown, where you can celebrate National Noodle Month any day of the week at Bao Chicka Bao, the food hall's ramen and bao counter.