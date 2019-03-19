Two French-Senegalese Sisters Are Opening a Restaurant — and It's a Big Deal

Sisters Rougui and Aminata Dia were raised in France but their family hails from Senagal. They learned to cook from their mother, and then pursued the culinary arts as adults. They took very different paths in their professional careers, but now the Dia sisters are coming together in Denver to open an all-day bakery and bistro called Le French, which will open in early April at 4901 South Newport Street in the Belleview Station development.

Rougui (who was born in France) knew she wanted to become a chef, even as a teenager, so she went through the French apprenticeship program and was soon cooking in some of the top restaurants in Paris. In 2005, she landed the executive chef role at Le Petrossian 144, a move that stunned the French culinary world because a black woman had never helmed a Michelin-starred restaurant before. At Petrossian, she introduced elements of Senegalese cuisine to the menu before moving on to become executive chef at Le Vraymonde in the Buddha-Bar Hotel in 2013.

Meanwhile, Aminata (who was born in Senegal but moved to France at a very young age) had moved to the United States, and eventually came to Colorado with her husband and opened her own corporate catering business. Over the years, the sisters have cooked together on a few occasions, Aminata explains, including a ten-day tour of Brazil for a series of special dinners. She says she also worked in Rougui's pastry boutique, Un Amour de Baba, in Paris while visiting there.