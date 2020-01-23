 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
If you only get one taco at Fritangas La Pili, make it a machete.EXPAND
If you only get one taco at Fritangas La Pili, make it a machete.
Mark Antonation

Find the Biggest Taco You've Ever Had at Fritangas La Pili

Mark Antonation | January 23, 2020 | 11:54am
AA

Ornate double doors, almost like the entrance to a Buddhist temple, greet customers coming into the restaurant from the parking lot. The building sits on a rise, so steps lead up to those doors, making the whole building seem larger and more imposing than it is. Inside, a cavernous dining room spreads out to the left and right around a central bar; multi-paned windows let in plenty of light and give the place a palatial atmosphere. Is it one of Denver's posh new restaurants, where $100 won't even get you off the appetizer menu?

No, this is Fritangas La Pili 2, the second location of a tiny antojitos joint on West Mississippi Avenue that opened at the front of a nightclub about four years ago. Like the original, the new La Pili (or La Pily, depending on which sign or menu you're looking at) feels like somewhat of a work in progress, especially since it took over the former home of Thai Basil, which closed last fall. Most of the Thai decor is gone, other than those big double doors, but La Pili hasn't yet put any of its own personal touches in the space.

And like the Athmar Park original, the new La Pili specializes in street food in the style of Mexico City, specifically the machete, a frighteningly long taco stuffed with your choice of meats and grilled veggies along with two kinds of cheese. The machete starts out as more than a foot of raw masa that's crisped on a hot grill with the fillings loaded on top. The resulting oval corn tortilla is folded lengthwise so that the cheese melts and melds with the other toppings — lamb barbacoa, for example, which carries a bold, almost gamy flavor after being slow-cooked and then crisped in its own fat. The carne al pastor is also a good option; while it's not shaved directly from a vertical rotisserie before your eyes, the meat is well seasoned, as evidenced by its bright-red glow.

Related Stories

La Pili also makes more commonly found tacos, tortas, sopes, flautas and huaraches, as well as a "pizza Azteca," which resembles a larger, more perfectly circular huarache (or maybe just an oversized sope) topped with meats, rajas, nopales, grilled corn, cheeses, beans and other ingredients, depending on which combo you choose. Whether you order the machete or the pizza, you can get them with multiple meats, which are kept separate so you can experience each flavor individually. Make sure to load up at the salsa bar for onions, cilantro, limes and several house salsas (all of which are better than the bland table salsa that comes with chips when you're seated).

Don't expect a lively cantina atmosphere or doting service when you go; Fritangas La Pili (no relation to Fritangas in west Denver and Aurora) is more of a simple, bare-bones taqueria that found itself in an unusual setting. Find it yourself at 2710 South Havana Street in Aurora from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends; call 720-364-0083 for more details.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >